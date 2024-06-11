Stephen McLean stuns Street Ballers with 4-goal haul as Hardball win 9-0

Kaieteur News – The sixth Annual Mocha Village Cup kicked off with a thrilling start on Saturday at the Mocha Community Centre ground, as Hardball, Laing Avenue, Team Victory, and Team Family secured opening wins.

The Ballers Entertainment-organized event launched the competition with six electrifying matches, setting an exciting tone for the upcoming weeks.

Hardball faced off against Street Ballers in the tournament opener. Street Ballers however, were no match for the dominant Hardball team, with Steven McLean scoring the first four-goal haul of the 2024 tournament. Ravin Norton also delivered a brilliant performance, finishing with a hat-trick, while Nicosi Williams added another two goals to seal Hardball’s emphatic 9-0 demolition of Street Ballers.

Another exciting clash saw Lock A Scene Football team take on Laine Avenue Ballers. The match appeared evenly contested before Laine Avenue edged out Lock A Scene 2-1, thanks to Seon Adams, who was brilliant for Laine Avenue, scoring both goals to secure the first win for his side.

Agricola later fell to Team Victory 1-0, with Shamar DeSousa netting the only goal of the match. Following that clash, Kester Alleyne and Shamar Jones each scored a goal as Team Family held Team Unruly to a decisive 2-0 victory.

In the other two matches, Ballers Empire and Stabroek Ballers played to a 2-2 draw, while Cayenne Massive and Team Make It Happen also ended in a 2-2 draw.

The tournament is sponsored by Western Union, Grace Kennedy Money Service, Comfort Plus, Guinness, Banks Beer, Hard Wine, Specom, KLovers Fashion, Voice 96.1 FM, Kozy Rendezvous, and Mocha Arcadia NDC.