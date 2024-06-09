Greenfield Meat Announces US $10 Million Halaal Facility in Diamond to Boost Caribbean Meat Supply

Kaieteur News – Greenfield Meat, Guyana’s top quality meat centre, is thrilled to announce its plan to construct a state-of-the-art halal meat processing facility in Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

This US$10 million investment underscores the company’s commitment to enhancing the region’s food security and aligns with the Caribbean Community’s (CARICOM) strategic goals, led by President Irfaan Ali.

The new facility, slated to become operational by the end of this year, will significantly increase our capacity to supply high-quality meat products across the Caribbean. This expansion is not only a testament to Greenfield Meat’s dedication to quality and innovation but also to Guyana’s growing role in the regional agricultural landscape.

The Diamond facility will incorporate cutting-edge technology and adhere to the highest standards of food safety and sustainability.

Further details about the facility and its operational plans will be disclosed in the coming months.