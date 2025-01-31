Savory (95*), Anderson (87*) century stand bails Harpy Eagles out of danger

2025 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 1…GHE vs. BP Day 2 at Providence

-Champs trail by 31 runs heading into Day 3

Kaieteur Sports- Cracking half-centuries from new Guyana Harpy Eagles Captain Kemol Savory and Kevlon Anderson swung momentum in favor of the Champs, as Barbados Pride enter day three with tons of work to do when play continues at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

Guyana resumed Day 2 with a fresh slate after keeping the Pride to 346 all out in their 1st innings.

When play ended, Harpy Eagles were perched nicely on 315-3 after 87 overs, 31 runs behind, after a masterful 179 partnership which revived the innings.

Savory, leading the Eagles for the first time, will resume on 95 as he seeks his first ton as skipper, punching 14 fours and a six to control the latter part of the innings.

Anderson, meanwhile, lent ideal support with his knock of 87 off 125 balls to go along with his 14 fours, which will be the catalyst for Guyana’s resurgence on day 3.

Openers Tagenarine Chanderpaul (40) and Vice-Captain Matthew Nandu (36) alongside number 3 batsman Raymond Perez (46), had solid starts for the top order; but failed to convert their starts into big 1st innings scores.

Mixed conditions aided the Bajan bowlers for a time, as leg-spinner Javed Leacock (1-45), off-spinner Chaim Holder (1-68) and fast-bowler Jair McAllister (1-58) tried to keep their franchise in the game.

When the morning started, Chanderpaul and Nandu added 61 for the opening stand as the pair composed themselves on the second ahead of a tricky chase.

After the pacers failed to make inroads, Holder’s introduction with some spin provided a much-needed breakthrough for Barbados, as Nandu lofted a delivery back to Holder who completed a brilliant catch off his own bowling.

A confident-looking Perez found the ropes on a few occasions as he and a set Chanderpaul saw the Eagles to 92-1 after 27 overs, still trailing by a hefty 254 runs; by the time lunch arrived.

Play resumed with the Champs needing a strong afternoon session from a settled Chanderpaul and Perez, who consolidated with some good running between the wickets as well as picking off the bad deliveries.

Chanderpaul then found himself out-foxed by the guile of Leacock, who snapped up an easy return catch to remove the Windies Test opener.

Perez, four shy of what would have been a welcomed half-century, edged a bustling McAllister into the gloves of wicket-keeper Demetrius Richards.

With two set batsmen back in the pavilion, Harpy Eagles skipper Savory and former captain Anderson joined forces in the middle to anchor the innings.

Some crisp communication and identical attacking stroke-play saw the two Guyanese enter double figures. The duo would construct a manipulative partnership which put the Bajans under immense pressure during the final afternoon session.

After reaching their half-centuries, both Savory and Anderson would push closer to their three-figure milestones, which will likely come today during what should be an important day 3 of action.

Day 3’s play continues today from 10:00h, weather permitting. (Clifton Ross)

(Savory (95*), Anderson (87*) century stand bails Harpy Eagles out of danger)

(Savory (95*), Anderson (87*)