Man killed after concrete slab collapsed on him

Kaieteur News- A 47-year-old labourer was killed on Thursday morning after a concrete slab fell and pinned him while he was breaking concrete at an abandoned building at Crabwood Creek, East Berbice Corentyne.

Dead is Ragunandan Singh, called ‘Roy,’ who resided at Lot 40 Grant 1803, Crabwood Creek. The accident occurred at about 08:30h. The deceased’s mother, 78-year-old Eliza Dhanmattie called ‘Liza’ told ranks that Singh resided with her. She reportedly stated that at 06:30h on Thursday, he left home for work and at about 08:30h, she was informed that he was breaking bricks from an abandoned house, a task he regularly undertook to crush and sell for use in neighbourhood yard construction.

“It is suspected that while breaking a concrete wall, a solid piece of the concrete floor, approximately 10 feet by 12 feet in size, collapsed and pinned him to the ground. As a result, he sustained multiple severe injuries, causing his body to be extensively broken,” police reported. Thereafter, upon ranks arrival, Singh’s body was discovered motionless, slumped over with the described piece of concrete on top of him.

The body was transported subsequently to the Skeldon Public Hospital, where it was examined by Dr. Azeez, who pronounced Singh dead on arrival. The body is currently at the Skeldon Public Hospital Mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination. The investigations are ongoing. Meanwhile, Singh’s neighbour described him as being a very helpful and friendly person.”

