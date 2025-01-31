Latest update January 31st, 2025 7:15 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Man killed after concrete slab collapsed on him

Jan 31, 2025 News

Kaieteur News- A 47-year-old labourer was killed on Thursday morning after a concrete slab fell and pinned him while he was breaking concrete at an abandoned building at Crabwood Creek, East Berbice Corentyne.

Man killed after concrete slab collapsed on him

Ragunandan Singh, called ‘Roy’ (Man killed after concrete slab collapsed on him)

Dead is Ragunandan Singh, called ‘Roy,’ who resided at Lot 40 Grant 1803, Crabwood Creek. The accident occurred at about 08:30h. The deceased’s mother, 78-year-old Eliza Dhanmattie called ‘Liza’ told ranks that Singh resided with her. She reportedly stated that at 06:30h on Thursday, he left home for work and at about 08:30h, she was informed that he was breaking bricks from an abandoned house, a task he regularly undertook to crush and sell for use in neighbourhood yard construction.

 

“It is suspected that while breaking a concrete wall, a solid piece of the concrete floor, approximately 10 feet by 12 feet in size, collapsed and pinned him to the ground. As a result, he sustained multiple severe injuries, causing his body to be extensively broken,” police reported. Thereafter, upon ranks arrival, Singh’s body was discovered motionless, slumped over with the described piece of concrete on top of him.

The body was transported subsequently to the Skeldon Public Hospital, where it was examined by Dr. Azeez, who pronounced Singh dead on arrival. The body is currently at the Skeldon Public Hospital Mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination. The investigations are ongoing. Meanwhile, Singh’s neighbour described him as being a very helpful and friendly person.”

(Man killed after concrete slab collapsed on him)

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | January, 27th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Savory (95*), Anderson (87*) century stand bails Harpy Eagles out of danger 

Savory (95*), Anderson (87*) century stand bails Harpy Eagles out of...

Jan 31, 2025

2025 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 1…GHE vs. BP Day 2 at Providence  -Champs trail by 31 runs heading into Day 3  Kaieteur Sports- Cracking half-centuries from new Guyana Harpy Eagles...
Read More
Slingerz FC assembles powerhouse squad for GFF Elite League dominance

Slingerz FC assembles powerhouse squad for GFF...

Jan 31, 2025

Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”, benefits once again from Charandas Persaud 

Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising...

Jan 31, 2025

Everest CC extends best wishes to Looknauth on First Class debut

Everest CC extends best wishes to Looknauth on...

Jan 31, 2025

Sir Clyde Walcott: the captain who led British Guiana to glory

Sir Clyde Walcott: the captain who led British...

Jan 31, 2025

Berbice Cricket Board names squad for senior female Inter County 50over and T20 tournaments  

Berbice Cricket Board names squad for senior...

Jan 31, 2025

Features/Columnists

  • Show us the numbers!

    Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- The government through its superior management of the economy says that it has bestowed... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]