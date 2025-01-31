Everest CC extends best wishes to Looknauth on First Class debut

By John Ramsingh

Kaieteur Sports- Richie Looknauth is the latest player from Everest Cricket Club (ECC) to be selected to play Regional First-Class cricket. The right arm off-spinner received his cap on the opening morning of the match – Guyana Harpy Eagles against Barbados Pride in Cricket West Indies 4-Day Championship 2025.

The 25-year-old who played two List A matches for the Harpy Eagles back in 2023 in Trinidad and Tobago struck with the fifth he bowled at the familiar Providence track when he trapped Kevin Wickham Leg Before Wicket for three just after lunch on the opening day.

Looknauth’s long standing teammate and Vice President of Everest Cricket Club, Dwayne Adams offered words of congratulations on behalf of the club. “Congrats on your selection. Your hard work and dedication are paying off. We at Everest are proud of your accomplishment. Continue to shine and make a name for yourself,” Adams stated.

Looknauth, the West Coast of Demerara resident, has been a member of ECC since the age of 14 and also represented Guyana from 2013 to 2017 at the Regional U-15, U-17 and U-19 levels.

By the end of the opening day, Looknauth had announced himself in the red-ball format with figures of 17-2-69-4 to help bowl out the visitors for 346.

