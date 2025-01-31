Latest update January 31st, 2025 7:15 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Everest CC extends best wishes to Looknauth on First Class debut

Jan 31, 2025 Sports

By John Ramsingh

Kaieteur Sports- Richie Looknauth is the latest player from Everest Cricket Club (ECC) to be selected to play Regional First-Class cricket. The right arm off-spinner received his cap on the opening morning of the match – Guyana Harpy Eagles against Barbados Pride in Cricket West Indies 4-Day Championship 2025.

The 25-year-old who played two List A matches for the Harpy Eagles back in 2023 in Trinidad and Tobago struck with the fifth he bowled at the familiar Providence track when he trapped Kevin Wickham Leg Before Wicket for three just after lunch on the opening day.

Looknauth’s long standing teammate and Vice President of Everest Cricket Club, Dwayne Adams offered words of congratulations on behalf of the club. “Congrats on your selection. Your hard work and dedication are paying off. We at Everest are proud of your accomplishment. Continue to shine and make a name for yourself,” Adams stated.

Looknauth, the West Coast of Demerara resident, has been a member of ECC since the age of 14 and also represented Guyana from 2013 to 2017 at the Regional U-15, U-17 and U-19 levels.

By the end of the opening day, Looknauth had announced himself in the red-ball format with figures of 17-2-69-4 to help bowl out the visitors for 346.

(Everest CC extends best wishes to Looknauth on First Class debut)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | January, 27th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Savory (95*), Anderson (87*) century stand bails Harpy Eagles out of danger 

Savory (95*), Anderson (87*) century stand bails Harpy Eagles out of...

Jan 31, 2025

2025 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 1…GHE vs. BP Day 2 at Providence  -Champs trail by 31 runs heading into Day 3  Kaieteur Sports- Cracking half-centuries from new Guyana Harpy Eagles...
Read More
Slingerz FC assembles powerhouse squad for GFF Elite League dominance

Slingerz FC assembles powerhouse squad for GFF...

Jan 31, 2025

Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”, benefits once again from Charandas Persaud 

Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising...

Jan 31, 2025

Everest CC extends best wishes to Looknauth on First Class debut

Everest CC extends best wishes to Looknauth on...

Jan 31, 2025

Sir Clyde Walcott: the captain who led British Guiana to glory

Sir Clyde Walcott: the captain who led British...

Jan 31, 2025

Berbice Cricket Board names squad for senior female Inter County 50over and T20 tournaments  

Berbice Cricket Board names squad for senior...

Jan 31, 2025

Features/Columnists

  • Show us the numbers!

    Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- The government through its superior management of the economy says that it has bestowed... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]