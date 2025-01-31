Berbice Cricket Board names squad for senior female Inter County 50over and T20 tournaments

Kaieteur Sports- The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) has named a strong 16 player squad to participate in the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) senior female Inter County 50 over and T20 cricket competitions.

The competition begins on Monday 3rd February with all matches slated to be played in Demerara.

The team will be captained by the experience Guyana and West Indies senior Wicketkeeper batter Shemaine Campbell. She will have as her deputy fellow West Indies player Ashmini Munisar.

The squad will also include senior West Indies players Shabiki Gajnabi and Shenetta Grimmond while West Indies Under19 players Tricia Hardat and Daniella Manns are also included.

The rest of the team is Katana Mentore, Realeanna Grimmond, Sherika Campbell, Plaffiana Millington, Reneta Ramdeo, Jada Fraser, Tia Isaacs, Crystal Durant and Danielle Hicks.

The BCB has also named 11 standbys to keep training there are Kianna Leach, Danielle Lindee, Devani Rikram, Danielle Lindee, Saradha Ramnauth, Tina Ganie, Tameka George, Krishena Rengasanmy, Olisha Peters, D. Jagmohan and L. D’Anrade.

The team will be managed by seasoned executive Angela Hanif. The experience campaigner Winston Smith is the coach.

Berbice is the defending 50overs champion. (Samuel Whyte)

