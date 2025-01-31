BCB LCSS ALUMNI Association inter zone under15 cricket competition continues today, Saturday and Sunday across Berbice

By Samuel Whyte

Kaieteur Sports- Second, third and fourth round matches of the BCB/LCSS ALUMNI Association Inter Zone Under15 Cricket Competition, slated for today, Friday, Saturday and Sunday across Berbice.

Following the interruption by rain of the first round of matches of The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) U15 cricket competition. the BCB will this week play three rounds of matches. The competition which involves five teams namely West Berbice, New Amsterdam/Canje/East Bank Berbice, Lower Corentyne, Upper Corentyne and a President X1selection will see play in second, third and fourth matches. This was after first round matches were pushed back to Sunday.

Round two games will now be played today, Friday 31st and will see the President X1 hosting West Berbice at the Rose Hall Community Centre in East Canje.

The second match will be between Lower Corentyne and the New Amsterdam/Canje/East Bank team at the Port Mourant ground.

Upper Corentyne has drawn the bye.

Round three matches will be played on Saturday 1st February and will see West Berbice hosing Lower Corentyne at the Cotton Tree Ground.

The second match will see Upper Corentyne playing New Amsterdam/Canje/ East Bank Berbice at the Skeldon Community Centre Ground.

The President’s Xl selection drew the bye.

Round four matches are set for Sunday 2nd February with New Amsterdam/Canje/East Bank taking on the President’s X1 at The Rose Hall Community Centre.

The other game will be between Upper Corentyne and Lower Corentyne at the Skeldon CC ground.

Central Corentyne drew the bye.

Round five matches are set for Saturday 8th February.

The matches are President’s X1 vs Lower Corentyne at the Rose Hall Community Centre Ground.

While Upper Corentyne will be at home to West Berbice at the Skeldon CC Ground.

The New Amsterdam/Canje/ East Bank Berbice has drawn the bye.

The BCB is informing that the under15 inter-club rules will apply wherever applicable and teams named first are the host. The team with the most points at the end of the competition will be declared the winner.

At the conclusion of this competition a squad will be selected to go into preparation for the Inter County U15 cricket competition.

