Wills, Bahabur, Johnson shine at GTTA Novice Championship

Kaieteur Sports- The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) Novice and Handicap Tennis Championship came to a thrilling conclusion over the weekend at the National Gymnasium, showcasing an array of new talents across the two days of intense battles.

The two-day event, which commenced on January 25 and 26, saw players from regions three, four, and five battle fiercely for supremacy, with Owan Wills, Jonathan Bahadur, and Aria Johnson emerging as the standout champions in their respective categories.

The Handicap Open singles finals were a spectacle of skill and determination, as Owan Wills (+1) of East Bank Demerara clinched the title in a hard-fought match against Krystian Sahadeo (-6). Wills triumphed with a 3-2 victory (11-8, 11-7, 4-11, 11-13, 11-7), showcasing his resilience and tactical prowess. Earlier in the semifinals, Wills, asserted himself as the tournament’s top seed, defeating Xenophon Goliah (-4) in straight sets (11-3, 11-7, 11-7), while Sahadeo secured his spot in the finals by overcoming Malachi Moore (-6) in a gripping 3-1 encounter (10-12, 11-2, 11-6, 11-8).

The quarterfinals were equally electrifying, with Moore defeating Jaden Trotman 3-0, Sahadeo overcoming Samara Sukhai 3-1, Goliah edging out Angel Robinson (+2) 3-2, and Wills dominating Christopher Nelson (+2) 3-0. The round of 16 also provided its share of drama, as Moore swept past Akel Hall 3-0, Sahadeo defeated Kayden Meusa 3-0, and Goliah overcame Shackecy Damon 3-1. Meanwhile, Angel Robinson (+2) and Christopher Nelson (+2) also advanced with impressive wins.

One of the tournament’s most notable upsets occurred during the group matches, where Devanand Boodhoo (+3) of West Demerara stunned the number two seed, Sahadeo (-6), in a thrilling 3-2 victory (7-11, 10-12, 11-6, 11-3, 11-7). This match set the tone for the competitive spirit that defined the championship.

Over in the Novice Open category, Jonathan Bahadur of West Demerara claimed the title with a commanding 2-0 victory over Lester Thomas (11-9, 12-10). Joint third-place honours went to Alyssa Troyer, who lost to Thomas 1-2, and Jhonny Carpio, who was defeated by Bahadur 0-2. While in the age-group Novice (Under-13) category saw Aria Johnson of Berbice crowned champion after a round-robin playoff among five players. Ethan Marks of Marian Academy secured second place, while Fabianna John of Agricola and Kadem Wickham of Marian Academy took third and fourth places, respectively. Mia Barrow of Diamond finished at the bottom of the table.

The tournament concluded with a presentation ceremony, where Wills, Bahadur, and Johnson were awarded top prizes for their outstanding performances. The organiser of the event, expressed its gratitude to the National Sports Commission, Al Sport and Tour Promotion (Alistair Munroe), Sussane Samuels, and the Friends of Table Tennis Association for their invaluable support in making the tournament a resounding success.

The 2024 GTTA Novice and Handicap Tennis Championship not only highlighted the depth of talent in Guyana’s table tennis community but also served as a platform for emerging stars to shine.

