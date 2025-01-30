Fifties from Forde, Drakes, McCaskie give Barbados edge heading into Day 2 versus Eagles

2025 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 1… GHE vs. BP Day 1

-Looknauth (4-69), Alimohamed (2-37) (Pride 346 all out) 1st innings

Kaieteur Sports- A trifecta of fifties from Johnathan Drakes, Zachary McCaskie and Matthew Forde headlined a strong opening day at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence as the Barbados Pride enter Day 2 in the driver’s seat versus defending CWI Regional 4-Day Champions, Guyana Harpy Eagles.

The 2025 Regional 4-Day cricket season bowled off across the Caribbean yesterday with defending champions Guyana and Barbados, both teams missing a number of key players to international duties/injuries; kickstarting action.

However, half-centuries from the top, middle and lower-order helped back the champs into a slight corner as the Pride ended day one on a daunting 1st innings 346 all out after 84.3 overs.

Opener McCaskie set the tone with brisk 64, which featured 7 fours and a pair of sixes, while Drakes steadied the middle with his gritty 70 off 120 balls (11 fours) as the pair added 88 for the 4th wicket.

All-rounder Forde took charge of the lower/middle-order, pummeling his way to a robust half-century on debut, striking a 91-ball 82 with a wide array of shots including three sixes and eight fours.

The West Indies limited overs pacer showed his capabilities with the bat, muscling the Eagles’ bowlers around during the afternoon session.

Another all-rounder in Chaim Holder provided the ideal support for Forde, scoring a run-a-ball 29 with a pair of fours and as many sixes.

It was a mixed day at home for the champs bowling unit, led by off-spinner Richie Looknauth who grabbed 4-69 in his first 4-Day match for the Eagles.

Fast-bowlers Ronaldo Alimohamed (2-37) and Niall Smith (1-60) were the other wicket-takers for Guyana as the veteran pair of left-arm spinners in Anthony Adams (1-54) and Veerasammy Permaul (2-87), toiled for their wickets.

Batting first, Pride opener McCkasie led the way with some tempered stroke play at the top, before being undone by a beauty from Alimohamed which was neatly accepted by the Eagles skipper and wicket-keeper, Kemol Savory.

With fellow opener Leniko Boucher (19) falling to Smith via LBW and captain Raymon Reifer (4) becoming the second victim of the Alimohamed/Savory duo, Barbados were stunned by the opening burst compliments of the Eagles’ fast-bowlers.

Despite losing two crucial partners, McCkasie continued to push on before he too fell victim to pace. Rain stopped play for about 40 minutes after lunch, which gave both teams time to regroup with the game evenly matched.

Drakes took over after the departure of his fellow half-centurion, finding a few partners despite their brief stints in the middle. Savory swapped weapons as he opted for his spinners following a bit more moisture being added to the setting due to the weather.

Looknauth was the key to the afternoon session, removing a set looking Drakes who was looking like a century before being trapped LBW.

Kevin Wickham (3) also fell to a Leg Before Wicket decision as Looknauth gained momentum, further adding the wicket of Demetrius Cameron (13) to his collection, as the Pride lost three important wickets in a flurry.

By tea the Bajans progressed to 221-6, thanks to the pair of fifties earlier on. Forde and Holder, who both got into double digits prior to the final interval, had two boundaries each to their name as they sought to regroup ahead of the final session.

Forde showed his class as a senior West Indies ODI/T20 player, punching around the Guyanese bowling attack on his way to a robust 66-ball 50.

With a six off Adams, Forde and his partner Holder took their partnership to 102 off 153 balls, but more importantly helped Barbados take their score past 300-runs with time left on the clock.

Holder was then beaten by a beauty from a returning Looknauth who broke the century stand, while Forde attempted an ambitious shot only to find himself stumped by Savory off the bowling of Permaul, as the Eagles mopped up the tail ahead of their stiff chase on Day 2, which continues today from 10:00h, weather permitting.

In the other matches yesterday, Jermaine Blackwood hit an unbeaten 101 and John Campbell struck an attacking 91-ball 79 anchoring the Scorpions’ innings as they reached 291-7 at the close.

Jahmar Hamilton and Karima Gore struck half-centuries to steer the Leeward Islands Hurricanes to a competitive 290-6 at stumps. Hamilton finished the day unbeaten on 67, playing a crucial role in stabilizing the innings after the Hurricanes suffered a mid-innings collapse. He was well supported by Gore who scored 59. (Clifton Ross)

(Fifties from Forde, Drakes, McCaskie give Barbados edge heading into Day 2 versus Eagles )