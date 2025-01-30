Elderly men busted with ganja

Kaieteur News-At around 17:40 hrs Tuesday, police ranks from Regional Division #4 acted on information received and went to an abandoned concrete structure at the Vendors Arcade located at Bourda, Georgetown.

At the time, Gary Hartman, a 51-year-old bicycle repairman of no fixed place of abode, and Neville Roberts, a 64-year-old security guard from New Amsterdam, were in the building.

The ranks identified themselves as police officers in plain clothes by showing them their police identification cards and told them of the information received. The ranks then searched the two men but found nothing illegal on them. They then searched in and around the building and found a multi-coloured shopping bag with two bulky transparent parcels containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be narcotics, outside of the building.

Roberts and Gary were questioned about the narcotics found and, under caution, Roberts stated that the narcotics belonged to him and that he had brought it from Berbice to sell. Both men were arrested and escorted to the Narcotics Branch. The narcotic was weighed in their presence and it amounted to four (4) kilograms. Roberts and Hartman were both placed in Police custody, assisting with the investigation.

