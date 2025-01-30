Latest update January 30th, 2025 6:10 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Elderly men busted with ganja

Jan 30, 2025 News

Kaieteur News-At around 17:40 hrs Tuesday, police ranks from Regional Division #4 acted on information received and went to an abandoned concrete structure at the Vendors Arcade located at Bourda, Georgetown.

Elderly men busted with ganja

Neville Roberts

At the time, Gary Hartman, a 51-year-old bicycle repairman of no fixed place of abode, and Neville Roberts, a 64-year-old security guard from New Amsterdam, were in the building.

The ranks identified themselves as police officers in plain clothes by showing them their police identification cards and told them of the information received. The ranks then searched the two men but found nothing illegal on them. They then searched in and around the building and found a multi-coloured shopping bag with two bulky transparent parcels containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be narcotics, outside of the building.

Elderly men busted with ganjaRoberts and Gary were questioned about the narcotics found and, under caution, Roberts stated that the narcotics belonged to him and that he had brought it from Berbice to sell. Both men were arrested and escorted to the Narcotics Branch. The narcotic was weighed in their presence and it amounted to four (4) kilograms.  Roberts and Hartman were both placed in Police custody, assisting with the investigation.

The ganja that was found  (Elderly men busted)

(Elderly men busted with ganja)

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | January, 27th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Anna Regina Secondary reign supreme

Anna Regina Secondary reign supreme

Jan 30, 2025

-CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited GTTA/MOE Schools TT C/chips a resounding success Kaieteur Sports- The CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited (CPGL) Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), Ministry of...
Read More
Fifties from Forde, Drakes, McCaskie give Barbados edge heading into Day 2 versus Eagles 

Fifties from Forde, Drakes, McCaskie give...

Jan 30, 2025

CANOC Executive Committee gathers in Guyana for pivotal Annual Retreat

CANOC Executive Committee gathers in Guyana for...

Jan 30, 2025

Dujon questions CWI over “surprise’ axing of coach Coley

Dujon questions CWI over “surprise’...

Jan 30, 2025

Wills, Bahabur, Johnson shine at GTTA Novice Championship

Wills, Bahabur, Johnson shine at GTTA Novice...

Jan 30, 2025

Guyanese boxers shine at T&T National Boxing Championships

Guyanese boxers shine at T&T National Boxing...

Jan 29, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]