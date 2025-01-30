CANOC Executive Committee gathers in Guyana for pivotal Annual Retreat

-GOA president expresses delight in hosting important event

Kaieteur Sports- The Executive Committee of the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) will convene in Guyana, for its highly anticipated annual retreat, January 31 – February 2.

Representatives from approximately 26 National Olympic Committees across the Caribbean will gather to shape the future of regional sports, engage in strategic discussions, and enhance collaboration among member nations.

The 2025 CANOC Retreat follows an exceptional year for the organisation, highlighted by the inaugural CANOC Caribbean Sports Awards in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands, where the historic event, which was broadcast on SportsMax, celebrated Caribbean athletic excellence and underscored CANOC’s growing influence in the regional sporting landscape.

This year’s retreat will be particularly significant as it will focus on the draft Strategic Plan for 2025–2028, marking the first comprehensive long-term vision developed since CANOC’s formation in 2003.

The plan will serve as a roadmap for the organisation’s initiatives, including athlete development, administrative capacity building, and regional sports infrastructure enhancement.

Some key areas of discussion on the agenda will be the finalizing CANOC’s first-ever Strategic Plan, which will define priorities and policies to drive regional sports development.

The strategic document which captures the work of CANCOC from 2025 – 2028, is expected to serve as a guiding framework for the Olympic Committees of the Caribbean in the coming years.

CANOC will refine its Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Olympic Committee of Peru, aligning its programmes with the needs identified in the 2024 Needs Assessment Survey.

Additionally, discussions will centre on updating the existing MOU with the University of the West Indies (UWI) to incorporate collaboration with the Government of Grenada and its Olympic Association, with a key element of this partnership will be the proposed High-Performance Centre for sports in the OECS and the wider Caribbean.

The retreat will also review the status of the Advanced Sports Leadership Course, a joint initiative of Panam Sports, UWI, and CANOC. According to CANOC, the programme is designed to enhance sports administration and governance across the Caribbean, ensuring that the region remains competitive on the international stage.

A central topic of discussion will be Guyana’s potential to host future regional events, including the prestigious Caribbean Games.

The Caribbean Games, a multi-sport event showcasing the best athletes from the region, plays a crucial role in fostering regional unity and sports development.

CANOC believes that bringing the Games to Guyana would be a significant milestone for the country, demonstrating its commitment to fostering elite sports and its capacity to host large-scale events.

In addition to hosting potential future Games, Guyana’s role in facilitating coaching camps and other sports development activities will also be explored.

Guyana, known internationally for its strong and progressive stance on climate change, will be an ideal location to discuss the implementation of CANOC’s 2025 – 2030 Sustainability Action Plan.

Approved at the General Assembly in October 2024, the plan outlines initiatives to ensure environmentally responsible sports practices across the region.

As CANOC seeks to professionalize its operations, the retreat will focus on financial sustainability and revenue generation. The organisation’s Marketing Commission will present innovative strategies to secure funding and increase CANOC’s global profile, ensuring its continued impact on Caribbean sports.

Meanwhile, president of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA), Godfrey Munroe, expressed delight and readiness in hosting the retreat.

According to Munroe, “Guyana is honoured to facilitate this pivotal retreat, where key decisions will shape the future of Caribbean sports. We are eager to engage with CANOC leadership on strengthening regional collaboration, advancing sustainable sports initiatives, and positioning Guyana as a hub for high-performance training and major sporting events.”

Munroe said the Executive Committee of the GOA looks forward to productive discussions and meaningful outcomes that will benefit the entire Caribbean sporting community.

(CANOC Executive Committee gathers in Guyana for pivotal Annual Retreat)