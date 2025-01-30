Anna Regina Secondary reign supreme

-CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited GTTA/MOE Schools TT C/chips a resounding success

Kaieteur Sports- The CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited (CPGL) Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), Ministry of Education (MOE) Nationwide Schools Table Tennis Championships ignited a new wave of enthusiasm in Region 2, as Anna Regina Secondary emerged as the dominant force in the competition.

Held on January 23 and 24, at the Queenstown Community Centre, the championships brought together talented young table tennis players from 8th of May Secondary, Anna Regina Secondary, Abrams Zuil Secondary, Johanna Cecilia, and Queenstown Secondary in a battle for regional honours.

Following the successful Region 7 edition, the Region 2 championships saw intense rivalry and exceptional performances, showcasing the untapped potential of students in the area.

Debra Daniels, an ITTF Level One coach and national umpire, alongside Coach Candacy McKenzie, coordinated the event with support from Regional Education Officer Mrs. Hercules, teachers, and an enthusiastic crowd of students.

Coach McKenzie expressed her excitement at the high level of talent and interest displayed throughout the tournament.

She highlighted that Region 2 has the potential to become a stronghold for table tennis, especially with structured coaching interventions in place.

The championships featured the Boys’ 15 Years and Under Singles, Girls’ 18 Years and Under Singles, and the 18 Years and Under Team Championships. The event not only fuelled competitive spirit but also set the stage for future coaching and development programs aimed at both students and teachers.

The CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited Schools Table Tennis Championships, in partnership with the GTTA and MOE, is Guyana’s first nationwide schools table tennis tournament. The initiative aims to:

Provide a platform for student-athletes to showcase their skills.

Re-establish schools table tennis championships as a developmental foundation for the sport.

Develop a structured competition framework with school leagues, regional tournaments, training camps, and club linkages.

Serve as a talent identification and development system to enhance the sport’s sustainability at national and international levels.

Region 2 Championship Results

Boys’ 15 Years and Under Singles

Quarterfinals:

Roberto Bayan def. Kenan Benn 2-1 (12-10, 5-11, 11-9)

Junior Nelson def. Anthony Arthur 2-1 (5-11, 11-7, 11-9)

Kiran Bhagwandin def. Jerimiah Fordyce 2-0 (11-6, 11-4)

Andron Robero def. Darius Pearson 2-0 (11-5, 11-5)

Semi-finals:

Junior Nelson def. Roberto Bayan 2-0 (11-5, 11-4)

Andron Robero def. Kiran Bhagwandin 2-0 (11-6, 11-4)

Finals:

Andron Robero def. Junior Nelson 2-0

Winners:

1st Place – Andron Robero

2nd Place – Junior Nelson

Joint 3rd Place – Kiran Bhagwandin & Roberto Bayan

Girls’ 18 Years and Under Singles

Alisa Hill def. Ashanana Mohamed 2-0 (11-4, 11-5)

18 Years and Under Team Championships

Anna Regina Secondary emerged victorious after a dominant performance in the team event.

Abrams Zuil Secondary and Johanna Cecilia Secondary also showcased strong performances, with Abrams Zuil defeating 8th of May Secondary and Johanna Cecilia securing a win against the same opponents.

In the final showdown, Anna Regina Secondary defeated Johanna Cecilia 3-0, asserting their dominance and securing the championship title.

According to the GTTA, the Region 2 edition of the CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited GTTA-MOE Schools Table Tennis Championships has proven to be a resounding success, generating excitement and setting the foundation for future development programs in the region.

The GTTA believes that with continued investment in training, coaching, and structured competition, Region 2 is poised to produce top-tier table tennis talent for Guyana’s national and international representation.

