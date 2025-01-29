Young Windies Women end U19 T20 World Cup campaign with crushing defeat

SportsMax – West Indies women closed out their ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup campaign just as they began it—with a loss—as they suffered a 10-wicket defeat to Bangladesh in their final Super Six encounter in Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

Rain delayed the start of the match, which was reduced to 13 overs per side, but Bangladesh’s disciplined bowling display restricted the West Indies batting line up to a meagre 54-6 and set the stage for a straightforward run chase.

Bangladesh openers Fahomida Choya and Juairiya Ferdous ensured there were no hiccups, as they comfortably overhauled the modest target of 55 in just under nine overs.

Despite the convincing victory, Bangladesh finished third in Super Six Group One, missing out on a semi-final berth, as India and Australia advanced instead.

West Indies batters were stifled from the outset as Bangladesh’s bowlers only allowed a mere 12 runs in the four-over powerplay. Nishita Akter Nishi was the chief architect of the collapse, with three wickets for 11 runs.

She removed captain Samara Ramnath for a duck, Asabi Callendar for 11, and Jahzara Claxton, also for a duck, in quick succession.

Anisa Akter Soba also played a key role, with two wickets for eight runs, including the vital wicket of Brianna Harricharan (three.) Jannatul Maoua chipped in with a wicket as well, as she dismissed Naijanni Cumberbatch, who made 13.

Amrita Ramtahal offered some resistance at the backend of the innings with an unbeaten 16.

Bangladesh’s openers Fahomida Choya and Juairiya Ferdous exploited some sloppy West Indies fielding early on to take 11 runs from the opening over and from there, made light work of the target. Both batters found the boundary with ease and maintained control throughout the chase.

Despite some tighter bowling midway through the innings, the West Indies could not find a breakthrough, as Ferdous and Choya were unbeaten on 25 and 14, respectively. The other 16 runs were extras.

The defeat caps a disappointing campaign for the West Indies, who struggled for consistency throughout the tournament, while Bangladesh departs with their heads held high.

