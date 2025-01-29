Shadow foreign minister calls out Gov’t over lack of adequate diplomatic representation

Kaieteur News- Opposition Member of Parliament, (MP) Amanza Walton-Desir has called out the Government over the lack of adequate diplomatic representation abroad.

During her contribution to the budget debates on Monday, Walton-Desir, the Shadow Minister Foreign Affairs called on the government to explain their policy for overseas representation. “The minister should have been able to tell this House how his Government will ensure that Guyana is represented by a professional cadre of diplomats. He should be able to tell this House what plans are in place to train and appoint younger career diplomats in our embassies in Brasilia, Caracas, Paramaribo and Washington. I am by no means against older persons and I welcome all hands on deck in this endeavour, but certainly we must have a plan to ensure continuity and competence,” the opposition MP said.

She pointed out that Guyana remains severely underrepresented in Africa with one diplomatic mission in South Africa when Venezuela has close to 20. “I heard the minister’s boast that this year Guyana will be hosting a retreat of the African Group, I look forward to announcements of Guyana’s enhanced presence on the African Continent coming out of this retreat. And hopefully, Nigerians and other African nationals will have an easier time obtaining visas on arrival here instead of being turned back at the airport and that African students studying here will have their student visas renewed without the hassle that often places their studies in jeopardy.” Walton-Desir said.

“I would ask the honourable minister of $10 billion he is asking for…how much of that is the government going to invest in recruiting and training younger entrants into the field, what are the arrangements in place to mentor the next generation of Guyanese diplomats?” “I suspect that the reality is very little, because at their core the PPP/C has always seen diplomatic assignments as jobs for their cronies…as rewards for favours done, never mind the national interest…This is classic PPP/C when it comes to our representation overseas-Placing Patrons in Prestigious Capitals and Promising Posts to Party Connections,” Walton-Desir added.

