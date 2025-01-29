Local Squash stars ready to shine as BCQS International Masters C/ship returns

Kaieteur Sports- The squash community is abuzz with anticipation as the prestigious BCQS International Masters Squash Championship prepares to serve off on local soil from February 5-8, 2025, at the Georgetown Club courts. This highly anticipated event, now in its fifth year, will bring together some of the finest veteran squash players from across the Caribbean for four days of intense competition.

The tournament, organised by Sanjay Amin, Director of BCQS International, has become a staple in the regional squash calendar, attracting top talent from territories such as Guyana, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and the British Virgin Islands. Players will compete in various age categories, including Men’s Over 30, Over 45, Over 55, Over 65, and Women’s Over 35, showcasing their skill and endurance in one of the most physically demanding sports.

Last year’s championship saw fierce competition, with Barbadian players Shawn Simpson, Dean Straker, and Don Benn dominating the Men’s Over 30, O-45 and O-55 categories. However, Guyanese players also made their mark, with Joseph ‘Jo Jo’ Mekdeci clinching the Men’s Over 65 title and Lydia Fraser securing the Women’s Over 35 crown.

This year, Team Guyana is determined to claim an even greater share of the accolades, but they will face stiff competition from the Bajans, who are aiming to continue their dominance in the tournament.

Sanjay Amin, who also competed in last year’s Over 55 category, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, “The tournament was a great success, and supporting Masters Squash in Guyana, where the hospitality and squash community are so welcoming, is a highlight for Caribbean Masters players. It’s competitive, fun, and a great opportunity for veterans to show they still have what it takes to play this athletic sport.”

Local squash enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the thrilling international clashes that are sure to unfold on the courts. With players from across the region vying for glory, the tournament promises to deliver high-octane action and unforgettable moments.

Action is set to begin on Wednesday, February 5, with updated details on match schedules and participating players to be released in a subsequent edition.

(Local Squash stars ready to shine as BCQS International Masters C/ship returns)