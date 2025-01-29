Guyanese boxers shine at T&T National Boxing Championships

Kaieteur Sports- Guyanese boxers Shakquain James and Abiola Jackman delivered stellar performances at the Trinidad and Tobago National Boxing Championships, held last weekend at the Southern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Pleasantville.

The event, which attracted top fighters from across the region, was part of the Trinidad and Tobago Boxing Association’s roadmap to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) president, Steve Ninvalle, expressed immense pride in the duo, who were handpicked to represent Guyana at the competition.

Both fighters, Ninvalle said, seized the opportunity to showcase their talent and further establish themselves as regional contenders.

Competing in the elite division for the first time, James transitioned seamlessly from his standout youth boxing career.

The young welterweight displayed his maturity and skill in the ring, overpowering Trinidadian opponent Nervin Boy who failed to come out for the second round.

James’s sharp technique, speed, and composure were on full display, leaving spectators and officials impressed with his development.

Jackman, another rising star from Guyana, continued her impressive run in the heavyweight division. In a closely contested bout, Jackman edged out Amanda George with a hard-fought 3-2 victory.

Her relentless drive and strategic execution earned her the win and cemented her reputation as one of the region’s top female heavyweights.

Ninvalle lauded the pair’s efforts, highlighting the significance of such regional exposure for Guyanese boxers.

“Both Shakquain and Abiola have done us proud. Their performances underscore the talent we have in Guyana and the importance of exposing our fighters to high-level competition,” Ninvalle said.

He further noted that the GBA remains committed to providing more opportunities for its athletes to compete on regional and international stages.

While celebrating the achievements of James and Jackman, Ninvalle also highlighted the GBA’s efforts to develop the next generation of boxing talent.

The association is gearing up for the first installment of the 2025 Pepsi/Michael Paris National U16 Championships, set to take place at the Andrew ‘Six-Head’ Lewis Gym in Albouystown.

Reflecting on the success of last year’s initiative, Ninvalle remarked, “In 2024, we hosted 16 U16 tournaments, all sponsored by Pepsi. These tournaments were instrumental in fostering young talent and keeping the sport alive at the grassroots level, and this year, we’re looking to host even more.”

Ninvalle reiterated that 2025 promises to be an even busier year for the GBA, with ambitious plans to solidify Guyana as the breeding ground for the Caribbean’s best boxing talent.

(Guyanese boxers shine at T&T National Boxing Championships)