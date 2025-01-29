(Guyana Hockey Board applauds Government’s budgetary allocation to sports)

Latest update January 29th, 2025 1:18 PM
Jan 29, 2025 Sports
Kaieteur Sports- The Guyana Hockey Board is extremely pleased with the sports sector funding presented in the 2025 National Budget by the Honourable Dr. Ashni Singh, Senior Minister within the Ministry of Finance.
This substantial increase of some 42.5% demonstrates a commitment to the development of sport and as a result, to the lives of all of our citizens, from the most competitive to those engaging in recreational activities to maintain good health.
In recent times, the Ministry of Sport has been making significant changes to the sports landscape, especially in terms of the widespread improvements to facilities across Guyana and development of new spaces where sport can now be enjoyed.
This budget projects more than a continuation of these beneficial projects as it also shows a commitment to the capacity building projects that the Ministry has been spearheading through the core sports initiative, the national junior academies, athlete and coaching sponsorship and the staging of high-profile international sporting events. Recently the Ministry of Sport, through these development initiatives, established a playing area for hockey with lights that will boost the sport at the junior, club and national levels.
The Guyana Hockey Board is now particularly excited by the number of multi-sport facilities being projected for communities all around the country, which allow hockey and many other sports to broaden their base of players and move closer to having these sports played throughout the country.
With this budget allocation, the government of Guyana has signalled its intent to support the sports sector and provide the best opportunities for our young athletes to succeed. The Guyana hockey board has welcomed the challenge to play its part in using these opportunities to develop the sport at all levels.
