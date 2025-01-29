Govt. to use portion of World Bank loan to upgrade Hope Secondary

Kaieteur News- The Government of Guyana will soon be rehabilitating and upgrading the Hope Secondary School located on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) with financing from the World Bank.

The Ministry of Education in its request for bids document stated that the World Bank is financing the cost of the Guyana Strengthening Human Capital through Education Project and intends to apply part of the proceeds toward payments under the contract for the ‘Rehabilitation and Upgrading of Hope Secondary School’.

Subsequently, it was revealed at the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office that JSB Investments Inc. submitted a financial proposal of $106,292,824 for the contract.

Kaieteur News had reported that in August 2022 the government signed a US$44 million loan agreement with the World Bank through that project title.

It was reported that the project focuses on the expansion of access to quality education at the secondary level and improving technical and vocational training (TVET). The project will support the piloting and national rollout of a new curriculum for Grades Seven to Nine and finance textbooks for Grades Seven to Eleven. It will also see the development of a new TVET sector policy for 2022-2030 and improve the delivery of TVET at secondary and post-secondary institutions.

At the recent sod-turning ceremony for the Kaneville Secondary School, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, in a live broadcast on her Facebook page disclosed that Hope Secondary will be rehabilitated and extended and will be equipped with facilities it did not have before.

“On the East Coast we don’t need a new school, a new secondary school that is, we just opened, two years ago, the Good Hope Secondary but we are also expanding the Hope Secondary, extending as well as rehabilitating, and Annandale Secondary and putting in facilities they did not have before,” she disclosed.

