GCB bats for Government on sizable $8B Budget Allocation for Sports

Kaieteur Sports- The Gyana cricket Board (GCB) extends congratulation to the Government of Guyana (GoG) on the presentation of the momentous 2025 budget of $1.3 trillion including the impressive and unprecedented amount of $8B (up from $4.6B in 2024) allocated for the continued development of sports across the length and breadth of Guyana. With that significant figure assigned for sports, Government has once again demonstrated its commitment to both structural and human resource development within the sports arena.

The GCB is particularly pleased with this bonanza for sports as the exponential progress in cricket will continue in partnership with the Government. The construction of new stadiums and mega upgrades of others throughout the counties will ensure that local, regional and international cricket could be played in a more expansive scale within communities across Guyana thereby increasing spectatorship as well as attracting young people to our national game.

His Excellency Dr. Irfaan Ali, as a passionate cricket fan, continues to lead by example and his initiative to have a dedicated state of the art cricket academy constructed at Good Hope, East Coast Demerara is a further indication of His Excellency’s vision for Guyana to be the polestar of cricket in the region. That the academy will be headed by our outstanding cricket legend Sir Clive Lloyd is indicative of the emphasis being placed on its cricket development strategy by His Excellency.

In an invited comment Head of the GCB, Mr. Bissoondyal Singh, has noted that already there have been numerous positive results in national cricket from the Government’s tremendous investment. Mr. Singh pointed to the many male and female cricketers representing the West Indies in both the white ball and red ball formats of the game with some of these cricketers engaged in franchise cricket around the world. He added that cricketers were now emerging from far-flung communities such as Warapoka, Barima-Waini, Baracara, Moruca and Pomeroon and plans are moving apace to develop the game at Aishalton in Rupununi all of which point to the all-inclusive changing landscape of cricket in Guyana. The GCB Head reminded that Dr. Irfaan Ali had delivered on his promise by distributing millions of dollars worth of full cricket kits to young male and female cricketers from all ten Regions at an impressive ceremony held at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre in August 2024.

The GCB takes the opportunity to thank the Government of Guyana including and especially His Excellency Dr. Irfaan Ali and Hon. Charles Ramson, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport for the continued support, investment and commitment to the progress and development of cricket in particular and sports in general.

