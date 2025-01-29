GBF hails historic $8B sports budget

Kaieteur Sports-The Guyana Basketball Federation (GBF) has commended the Government of Guyana for its historic $8B allocation to the sports sector in the 2025 National Budget.

The announcement, made by Senior Minister within the Ministry of Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, reflects an unprecedented 42.5% increase from the previous year’s allocation, underscoring the administration’s commitment to fostering sports development across the country.

The GY$8 billion budget marks a pivotal moment for sports in Guyana, Michael Singh, president of the GBF stated, adding that it signals an era of unprecedented investment aimed at enhancing sports infrastructure, youth development programs, and opportunities for athletes to compete on regional and international stages.

The increased funding is expected to provide a transformative boost to various sports, including basketball, and solidify Guyana’s position on the global sports map.

Singh expressed his appreciation for the government’s efforts, highlighting the potential of the investment to create lasting impact.

“This allocation reflects the government’s vision for an inclusive and modern sports culture. It is a significant step forward for sports development in Guyana, particularly for basketball, as it enables us to expand grassroots programs, improve infrastructure, and provide opportunities for athletes to shine on bigger stages,” Singh stated.

The GBF commended Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., and Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle, for their leadership and dedication in championing sports development, pointing out that their collaboration with sports organizations like the GBF has laid a strong foundation for a brighter future.

One such collaboration is the ongoing One Guyana Premier Basketball League, which tipped off in November 2024 and runs through May 2025.

The league continues to unite communities, showcase local talent, and foster national pride. Initiatives like these exemplify the potential of sports to inspire and uplift Guyanese society.

While the GY$8 billion allocation provides a significant boost, Singh emphasized the need for additional resources to support Guyana’s national basketball teams.

“Competing on the international stage requires extensive resources for training, travel, and facilities. We urge corporate sponsors, stakeholders, and well-wishers to join us in supporting our athletes,” he added.

The GBF reiterated its commitment to promoting inclusivity, collaboration, and excellence in basketball, ensuring the sport thrives at every level—from grassroots initiatives to international competitions.

The record-breaking budget allocation symbolizes the dawn of a transformative era for sports in Guyana, the GBF said, where with a clear focus on development, inclusivity, and global competitiveness, the government and sporting organizations are poised to create a brighter future for Guyana’s athletes and communities.

“This is an exciting time for sports in Guyana,” Singh remarked. “Together, we can seize the opportunities presented by this historic budget and build a legacy of excellence for generations to come.”

