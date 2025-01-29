Children break into car, steal bag full of cigarettes

Kaieteur News- Two young children were caught on camera breaking into a parked car and stealing several items on Saturday at Section ‘K’ Campbellville, Georgetown.

The incident was captured by surveillance cameras positioned to the front of a house in the community where the car was parked.

The video circulating on Facebook showed the two boys approaching the vehicle, initially emptyhanded. They stopped at the side of the car and entered the vehicle. After a few minutes, the children were seen leaving the car with a black plastic bag, allegedly containing items from the car.

The owner of the vehicle Terryann Tia Persaud, told Kaieteur News that the incident occurred 12:01hrs while she was in her home.

“The car was packed with grocery stuff for the interior but they were other things in the car. The night the bus came to uplift the items, that is when we realized… when we opened the car that everything was scattered all over. The only thing we noticed that was gone so far was a bag of cigarettes which is very odd because you think kids would steal the grocery stuff,” Persaud said.

When asked how the children were able to enter the car, Persaud stated that she was unsure, claiming that the car was alarmed and the windows on the car doors were up.

“My fiancé and I were trying to figure that out, the car was armed. When we went back to the car with the keys, the car went off and we saw that the passenger side door its slightly pushed in so we were wondering why was the door pushed in,” she told Kaieteur News.

Kaieteur News understands that the children were observed earlier in the area, riding bicycles, allegedly surveying the surroundings before returning to take the items from the car.

“The beginning of the footage showed that they passed earlier went back around the street and parked the bicycle somewhere and went back to the car,” Persaud recalled.

According to Persaud, the children were known to her as they would ask her for money when they are around the area.

“We have seen these kids ride around the streets, we have given them money before, they would stop and ask for money and we were just shocked that it was them,” Persaud stated.

So far, the couple has not reported the matter to the police because of the age of the children.

(Children break into car, steal bag full of cigarettes )