Addressing the ongoing delay in grade submission at the University of Guyana

Dear Editor,

I am writing as a concerned law student at the University of Guyana to shed light on an issue that has been plaguing the student body, particularly within the Faculty of Law. In January 2024, I completed the course Criminal Law II. To date, I have not received my grade, despite the fact that I have already received grades for other courses taken after this one. This situation is not only frustrating but deeply troubling, as it reflects a recurring problem that disproportionately affects students taking Criminal Law courses.

What makes matters worse is the complete lack of accountability. Students who voice their concerns are often ignored or given vague responses. Many of us have reached out to the administration for clarification, only to be met with endless runarounds. Even the Vice Chancellor, upon being informed of this issue, was unable to offer any resolution. The last time grades took this long to be released; the excuse provided was that there was “confusion with the mark sheet.”

Shockingly, the same excuse is being offered yet again. How can we expect to gain respect and recognition within the region when such issues continue to occur and remain unresolved? The university has policies requiring lecturers to submit grades within a specified timeframe, but it is apparent that some lecturers are not adhering to these deadlines.

This negligence has severe consequences, particularly for international students who come to the school and are on scholarships. I am personally aware of cases where a couple students from the region nearly lost their scholarships because they were unable to fulfil reporting requirements to their respective ministries. Despite repeated attempts to seek assistance from university personnel, no concrete action has been taken to address the issue. This failure to uphold basic administrative responsibilities not only undermines the university’s credibility but also jeopardizes the future of its students.

More alarmingly, I fear that the region will begin to perceive us as unprofessional or incompetent— “a set of clowns,” if you will—if these matters are not resolved before the law school officially opens its doors. Through this letter, I urge the university administration to investigate and resolve the systemic delays in grade submissions. I also call on the Ministry of Education to hold the university accountable for failing to uphold its policies.

This matter is of utmost importance, and it deserves the attention of all stakeholders. I hope this letter will encourage dialogue and prompt immediate action to prevent further harm to students’ academic and professional futures. They need to do better!

Sincerely,

Third Year Law Student

