Squash Association notes significance of Government Sports Budget Allocation 2025

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Squash Association has extended thanks to the government for their support over the years. The focus on enhancing sporting infrastructure for a variety of sports in various regions is helping to build a strong, proud sporting legacy. This year’s proposed budget is another significant step forward, not just for squash but for all sports in Guyana.

It is a clear indication of the government’s commitment to fostering athletic talent, bringing communities together, and creating opportunities for athletes from all disciplines to shine on the national and international stage. Sport plays a central role in nation-building, helping to shape our national identity, instill pride, and create a powerful, positive image for our country on the global stage.

President of the association, David Fernandes, notes, “We are hopeful that the budget, which reflects such a strong dedication to sport, will receive a favourable passage through parliament this week. The investments made will undoubtedly strengthen our sporting culture, not just in squash but across all sporting fields, creating a brighter future for our athletes and future generations. We sincerely appreciate the government’s efforts to support both the grassroots and elite levels of sport and look forward to seeing the positive impact this funding will have on all our athletes, coaches, and communities.”