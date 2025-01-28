Squash Association notes significance of Government Sports Budget Allocation 2025

Latest update January 28th, 2025 12:59 AM
Jan 28, 2025 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Squash Association has extended thanks to the government for their support over the years. The focus on enhancing sporting infrastructure for a variety of sports in various regions is helping to build a strong, proud sporting legacy. This year’s proposed budget is another significant step forward, not just for squash but for all sports in Guyana.
It is a clear indication of the government’s commitment to fostering athletic talent, bringing communities together, and creating opportunities for athletes from all disciplines to shine on the national and international stage. Sport plays a central role in nation-building, helping to shape our national identity, instill pride, and create a powerful, positive image for our country on the global stage.
President of the association, David Fernandes, notes, “We are hopeful that the budget, which reflects such a strong dedication to sport, will receive a favourable passage through parliament this week. The investments made will undoubtedly strengthen our sporting culture, not just in squash but across all sporting fields, creating a brighter future for our athletes and future generations. We sincerely appreciate the government’s efforts to support both the grassroots and elite levels of sport and look forward to seeing the positive impact this funding will have on all our athletes, coaches, and communities.”
Jan 28, 2025Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Tennis Association (GTA) commends the Government of Guyana (GOG) for its significant increase in funding to the sports sector in the 2025 National budget. This...
Jan 28, 2025
Jan 28, 2025
Jan 28, 2025
Jan 28, 2025
Jan 28, 2025
– spending US$2B on a project without financial, environmental studies is criminality at its worst – WPA Kaieteur... more
Antiguan Barbudan Ambassador to the United States, Sir Ronald Sanders By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- The upcoming election... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]