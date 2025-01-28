Pepsi Hikers and GBTI GCC win Bounty/Antonio’s Grill Hockey Tourney

– Yonnick Norton, Gabbriella Xavier among awardees

Kaieteur Sports – The GBTI GCC Women’s and Pepsi Hikers Men’s teams claimed championship victories in the Bounty/Antonio’s Grill One-Day Hockey Tournament contested on Sunday at the National Stadium in Providence. GBTI GCC defeated Saints 3-0, with Princessa Wilkie netting twice to lead her team to the 2025 Women’s title. Meanwhile, Pepsi Hikers skillfully overcame Old Forts Hockey Club (OFHC) Top Form by the same scoreline to capture the Men’s championship despite persistent rainfall.

A dominant performance by GBTI GCC Women saw them to title victory. The GBTI GCC ladies set the tone for the tournament from the opening match, beating Hikers 2-0. Hikers then suffered a second setback, losing 1-0 to YMCA Old Forts. GCC solidified their spot in the knockout stages with an impressive 4-2 win over YMCA Old Fort Women.

Heading into the semi-finals, GBTI GCC emerged as clear favourites after two convincing victories. They faced Hikers, who struggled to find their rhythm following two earlier losses. Gabriella Xavier’s brilliance proved decisive as GCC secured a 2-0 win to advance to the championship match. Meanwhile, in the other semi-final, Saints Ladies defeated YMCA Old Fort 2-0, with goals from Africo Blackman and Solana Crum-Ewing in the eighth and 11th minutes, setting up a final showdown against the undefeated GCC Women.

In the championship match (Women), Princessa Wilkie stole the spotlight, scoring two clinical goals in the fifth and 16th minutes after Gabriella Xavier had given GCC an early lead in the second minute. GCC outplayed Saints to lift the 2025 title. Xavier’s exceptional performance earned her the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) award, while Saints’ Sarah Harry was recognized as the Best Goalkeeper.

The one-day tournament witnessed a thrilling Men’s Segment despite Rain. Though the heavy rain fall, the Men’s division delivered intense action. Divided into Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’, the competition quickly narrowed down to the final four: OFHC Top Form, National Green, Bounty GCC, and Pepsi Hikers. Top Form secured semi-final qualification with wins over National Black and SHC U17s, along with a draw against Pepsi Hikers. National Green earned their spot with a draw against OFHC Young Gunners and a narrow 2-1 loss to Bounty GCC, the only unbeaten team heading into the semis.

In the semi-finals, Warren Williams’ 17th-minute goal sealed OFHC Top Form’s place in the final with a 1-0 victory over National Green. In the other semi-final clash, Pepsi Hikers clicked into a winning gear, defeating Bounty GCC 2-0 to advance into the final.

The final between Pepsi Hikers and OFHC Top Form did not disappoint. Jamarj Assanah rose to the occasion, scoring in the fourth and sixth minutes to give Hikers an early advantage. Andrew Stuart added a goal in the fifth minute, securing a dominant 3-0 victory as Top Form failed to trouble the scorecard, ultimately claiming the 2025 Bounty/Antonio’s Grill Men’s Hockey title. However, it was OFHC’s Paul D’Andrade who was named Best Goalkeeper, while National Green’s Yonnick Norton earned MVP honours.