GYMMAF president lauds Transformative G$8 billion Sports Budget

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Federation (GYMMAF) wholeheartedly commends the Government of Guyana on its visionary allocation of G$8 billion to the sports sector in the 2025 National Budget, as announced by Senior Minister within the Ministry of Finance, Honourable Dr. Ashni Singh.

This remarkable 42.5% increase in funding underscores the government’s unwavering dedication to transforming the sporting landscape in Guyana.

This historic investment is a bold step toward strengthening the foundation of sports development across the country.

From grassroots initiatives to amateur competitions and professional platforms, this budget provides the resources necessary to advance local, regional, and international sports development.

“GYMMAF is inspired by the Honourable Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., whose dynamic leadership continues to drive the expansion of sports infrastructure and opportunities. We also extend our gratitude to Director of Sport, Mr. Steve Ninvalle, whose tireless efforts and strategic vision have created an environment where athletes from all disciplines can thrive,” said president Gavin Singh.

The combined efforts have laid the groundwork for the continued growth of Guyana’s sporting community and elevated our nation’s presence on the international stage.

The increased funding presents an unparalleled opportunity to expand the reach of mixed martial arts (MMA) in Guyana, building on the momentum achieved in recent years.

With this allocation, the Federation can further develop our grassroots programs to introduce MMA to communities across the country, enhance training facilities for our athletes, and provide the necessary resources for them to compete regionally and internationally.

“Our vision is clear, to not only nurture local talent but also establish Guyana as a hub for MMA in the Caribbean and beyond. With the support of this transformative budget, we aim to host regional and international competitions, bringing global attention to our athletes while showcasing Guyana as a premier destination for sports tourism.”

This historic investment allows the reinforcement commitment to excellence and inclusivity while paving the way for long-term sustainability in sports development.

According to Singh, the Federation remains steadfast in our efforts to strengthen partnerships with key stakeholders, enhance athlete development pathways, and ensure that every athlete, from aspiring youth to seasoned professionals, has access to the resources needed to excel.

“The G$8 billion allocation is not just an investment in sports; it is an investment in the dreams and aspirations of every Guyanese athlete. It is a testament to the belief that sports can unite communities, empower individuals, and place Guyana firmly on the global map as a nation of excellence and resilience,” Singh added.

GYMMAF stands ready to play its part in this transformative journey and looks forward to collaborating with the government, corporate partners, and other sporting federations to create a legacy of success for all disciplines.