GOA says 2025 Sports Budget allocation demonstrates government commitment to sports sector

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA), as a key stakeholder in the development of sports, believes that the Government’s 2025 budget allocation to the Sports Sector, demonstrates the high priority and commitment the government has placed on investing in a key sector for human resource and national development.

This investment highlights a logical, comprehensive, conceptual, progressive, and strategic approach to investment in the sports sector, which is evident with the construction of critical sports facilities nationwide. These investments also contribute significantly to human resource progression by enhancing the expertise of athletes, coaches, and administrators as outlined in some of the budget estimates for the sector.

Equity of resource disbursement to National Associations/Federations augurs well for the long-term development of sports in Guyana and instills critical pillars to create robust, and sustainable sports ecosystems. Such ecosystems place sports at the forefront of national development while laying the foundations for Guyana to become a global sports destination in the future. Additionally, it allows our athletes to realize their potential and talent with improved frameworks for talent identification, detection, and development with the ultimate goal of developing high-performance athletes, coaches, systems, and methods.

The government’s commitment to transforming the sporting landscape is also evident and outlined in the great partnership the Guyana Olympic Association and National Governing bodies share with the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports and the National Sports Commission. Our collaboration on projects has resulted in gradual improvement to systems, structures, and synchronization of key elements in the development of our strategic plan and vision.

The value of this partnership is outlined in the GOA’s strategic plan for 2025- 2034 and beyond, which is being developed with external sports experts and local sports associations to improve the coaching and administrative frameworks in Guyana.

The Guyana Olympic Association is pleased with this year’s allocation to the sports sector and thanks the Government of Guyana for its commitment to investing in the sector as a key stakeholder.