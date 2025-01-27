(Reliance Hustlers Sport Club continues winning ways in NECC T20)

Latest update January 27th, 2025 4:30 AM
Jan 27, 2025 Sports
Kaieteur Sports- Reliance Hustlers Sport Club continued their winning ways after registering another comfortable victory in the latest round of the 2024/2025 North Essequibo Cricket Committee (NECC) T20 competition.|
Playing at Reliance Sports Ground facility in Region 2 recently, Hustlers got the better of Reliance Sports Club by 8 wickets.
Set a modest 112 from the reduced 17 overs, Hustlers raced to 113-2 with a whopping 51 balls to spare. The reduction of the overs was due to a late start.
Former Guyana youth player Nathan Persaud led the way with an enterprising 38 which contained three sixes and a similar number of fours. He received good support from fellow opener Mark Austin with 29 and the consistent Raj Gourdeen who helped seal the deal with 27 not out.
Earlier, Reliance Sports Club won the toss and opted to bat first on a responsive pitch. After an early collapse, they never recovered and were left at 112-9.
Opening batsman Kumar Das offered a fight with 34 while Andre Blackman contributed 25 as off-spinner Rajeev Kissoon took 3-25 from his maximum four overs.
The action continuedd on Sunday as Hustlers came up against Sparwin while Reliance Sports Club took on Richmond.
