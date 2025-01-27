Imlach highlights Patience and Discipline as Key to West Indies’ commanding position

(SportsMax) – West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Tevin Imlach has credited trust in defence and patience for his team’s strong showing in the second Test against Pakistan in Multan. After being bowled out for 163 in their first innings, the West Indies bounced back with a disciplined bowling effort to restrict Pakistan to 154. They followed it up with a resilient batting display in the second innings, scoring 244 on a turning pitch, with Captain Kraigg Brathwaite leading from the front with a gritty 52.

Imlach himself contributed a crucial 35 runs, playing a pivotal role in helping the West Indies set Pakistan a challenging target of 254 runs. By the close of the second day, Pakistan were struggling at 76-4, still needing 178 runs to secure a series win, while the West Indies are just six wickets away from leveling the series 1-1.

Speaking at a press conference at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Sunday, Imlach expressed confidence in the team’s ability to close out the match. “We are in a good position and determined to win this Test match,” he declared. He acknowledged the difficulties posed by the Multan pitch, which has offered plenty of assistance to spinners, but emphasized the team’s adaptability.

“This pitch has been difficult, but we trusted our defence and chose the right moments to attack,” Imlach explained. “Playing three innings here gave us the opportunity to learn, and that learning has helped us handle the conditions better.”

The West Indies’ disciplined approach has been a hallmark of their performance in this match. Brathwaite’s half-century set the tone, while Imlach’s contributions in the middle order ensured the team built a competitive lead. Lower-order partnerships also proved vital, frustrating Pakistan’s bowlers and pushing the target beyond 250.

Reflecting on the team’s strategy, Imlach highlighted the importance of patience. “This is not a pitch where you can force things. We focused on trusting our defence and making the bowlers work for our wickets. It’s about finding the right balance between attack and survival,” he said.

Imlach also praised the bowlers for their effort in exploiting the turning pitch. “Our bowlers have been fantastic. We know this surface suits spinners, and they have used it to their advantage. Our priority is to take the remaining six wickets as quickly as possible,” he added.

He pointed out the differences between the conditions in Multan and those typically encountered in the Caribbean. “There is no grass, and the ball spins more here, but we have adjusted well and feel confident in our bowling attack to finish the job,” he explained.

With Pakistan still 178 runs away from victory, the West Indies remain firmly in control, but the match is far from over. Imlach acknowledged the importance of maintaining focus in what he called a “crucial moment.”

“We have worked hard to get into this position, and we will keep pushing forward. This is a crucial moment, and we are ready to give our best to seal the win,” he concluded.

The West Indies now have a golden opportunity to level the series, with the Multan pitch offering enough assistance to their spinners to remain optimistic about a decisive result. Imlach’s confidence reflects the team’s belief in their ability to handle the pressure and secure a memorable win.

