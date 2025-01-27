Latest update January 27th, 2025 4:30 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Guyanese man shot dead in St Maarten

Jan 27, 2025 News

Kaieteur News- A Guyanese man was reportedly shot dead on Sunday morning at Cape Bay, St Maarten.

The St Maarten Police Force has confirmed the shooting, but did not identify the victim or his nationality.

Guyanese man shot dead in St Maarten

St Maarten Police conducting crime scene investigations (St Maarten Police Photo)

However, information reaching Kaieteur News is that the victim is originally from Guyana but spent most of his life in St Lucia before moving to the island.  Kaieteur News  also understands that the young man’s girlfriend was due to give birth at the time his death.

St Maarten Police, on its official Facebook Page, issued a statement seeking the public’s help to crack the case. “We urge anyone with information related to this incident to come forward and assist with the investigation,” the Police said, before sharing its contact information.

“Just after 8:00 AM, the police dispatch received multiple reports of a shooting in the vicinity of Aron Jacobs Drives,” St. Maarten police detailed.  Investigators sent to the scene reportedly said that they found the bullet-riddled body of a young man.

“At this time the circumstances surrounding this incident remain unclear,” the Police said, while assuring that its forensic department is conducting a thorough investigation.

Meanwhile, one media house on the island has since circulated a photo of the Guyanese victim.

(Guyanese man shot dead in St Maarten)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | January, 24th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Guyana falls short against Suriname in Nations Cup B/ball finals

Guyana falls short against Suriname in Nations Cup B/ball finals

Jan 27, 2025

By Rawle Toney in Suriname (Compliments of National Sports Commission) Kaieteur Sports – Suriname emerged victorious in the 2025 Nations Cup basketball tournament, defeating Guyana 79-61 in an...
Read More
Archery Guyana Applauds Historic Sports Budget Allocation

Archery Guyana Applauds Historic Sports Budget...

Jan 27, 2025

Reliance Hustlers Sport Club continues winning ways in NECC T20

Reliance Hustlers Sport Club continues winning...

Jan 27, 2025

Imlach highlights Patience and Discipline as Key to West Indies’ commanding position

Imlach highlights Patience and Discipline as Key...

Jan 27, 2025

GRFU impressed with allocation for Sports in 2025 Budget

GRFU impressed with allocation for Sports in 2025...

Jan 27, 2025

Guyana in must-win Clash against Grenada to keep Nations Cup hopes alive

Guyana in must-win Clash against Grenada to keep...

Jan 26, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]