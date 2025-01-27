Guyanese man shot dead in St Maarten

Kaieteur News- A Guyanese man was reportedly shot dead on Sunday morning at Cape Bay, St Maarten.

The St Maarten Police Force has confirmed the shooting, but did not identify the victim or his nationality.

However, information reaching Kaieteur News is that the victim is originally from Guyana but spent most of his life in St Lucia before moving to the island. Kaieteur News also understands that the young man’s girlfriend was due to give birth at the time his death.

St Maarten Police, on its official Facebook Page, issued a statement seeking the public’s help to crack the case. “We urge anyone with information related to this incident to come forward and assist with the investigation,” the Police said, before sharing its contact information.

“Just after 8:00 AM, the police dispatch received multiple reports of a shooting in the vicinity of Aron Jacobs Drives,” St. Maarten police detailed. Investigators sent to the scene reportedly said that they found the bullet-riddled body of a young man.

“At this time the circumstances surrounding this incident remain unclear,” the Police said, while assuring that its forensic department is conducting a thorough investigation.

Meanwhile, one media house on the island has since circulated a photo of the Guyanese victim.

(Guyanese man shot dead in St Maarten)