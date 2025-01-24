West Indies U19 Women secure first win, advance to Super Six with victory over Malaysia

SportsMax – The West Indies U19 Women’s team clinched their first win of the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, defeating hosts Malaysia by 53 runs to advance to the Super Six round. After a tough start to their campaign with losses to India and Sri Lanka, the West Indies bounced back in style, defending a modest total of 112 for 7 by dismissing Malaysia for just 59 runs.

This crucial victory not only secured third place in Group A but also eliminated Malaysia, who finished at the bottom of the group with three defeats.

West Indies captain Samara Ramnath was the standout performer in the virtual knockout fixture. Although she contributed only 5 runs with the bat, Ramnath delivered a match-winning spell of bowling, taking 4 for 6—the third-best figures of the tournament so far. Her performance sparked a stunning collapse, as Malaysia lost eight wickets for just 21 runs after reaching a promising 38 for 2 at the halfway mark.

Ramnath’s brilliance came in a devastating sequence where she claimed all her wickets either bowled or lbw, leaving the Malaysian batters struggling to cope with her offspin. Her scalps included the dismissal of Malaysia captain Nur Daniya Syuhada, which triggered the hosts’ downfall.

She was ably supported by fellow offspinners Erin Deane (2 for 7) and Naijanni Cumberbatch (2 for 14), who ensured Malaysia had no chance of mounting a comeback.

Earlier, the West Indies batters faced challenges of their own after being put in to bat. Opener Assabi Callender held the innings together with a measured 42-ball 30, while Jahzara Claxton (19) and Abigail Bryce (14) provided useful contributions. However, Malaysia’s disciplined bowling kept the scoring rate in check, and the West Indies had to settle for what appeared to be an under-par total of 112 for 7.

Despite the low score, the West Indies bowlers turned the game around with a clinical performance, demonstrating the team’s ability to fight under pressure.

This victory marked a turning point for the West Indies, who endured a challenging start to the tournament. In their opener, they suffered a heavy defeat to a dominant India side and then crashed to an 81-run loss against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. With their backs against the wall, the Caribbean team delivered a spirited performance to keep their campaign alive.

With momentum now on their side, the West Indies U19 Women advance to the Super Six stage, where they will face tougher challenges against stronger teams. Captain Samara Ramnath’s all-around leadership and the team’s bowling depth will be critical as they aim to extend their journey in the tournament.

