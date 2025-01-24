UK Company installs monitoring system on four drill rigs in Guyana

Kaieteur News- Salunda, a United Kingdom company has announced that it has integrated its Red Zone monitoring solutions on four drilling rigs in Guyana with Intellilift’s proven digital technologies to deliver automated location and control of critical equipment and personnel, World Oil reported.

Kaieteur News recently reported that ExxonMobil Guyana Limited will now have five drill rigs supporting its Stabroek Block operations as one of Stena Drilling rigs has completed its work programme. Exxon had contracted four drill rigs from Noble: Noble Tom Madden, Noble Sam Croft, Noble Don Taylor, and Noble Bob Douglas and two from Stena: Stena DrillMAX and Stena Carron. The StenaDrillMAX contractual period is completed and the Stena Carron work programme will be up in June.

World Oil stated that the collaboration – on assets belonging to a major offshore drilling contractor – marks the world’s first deployment of a real-time digital interface between wearable sensors, drilling controls and moving machinery to provide instant alerts to workers in the line of fire. This advanced digital interface streams precise machine location, velocity and status in real-time.

By integrating Intellilift’s platform with Salunda’s CrewHawk, the system provides a low latency digital interface through Salunda’s proprietary Motion Trigger and Equipment Status (MTES) module. CrewHawk monitors hazardous working environments to track individuals and equipment while Intellilift’s platform provides a digital interface to the drilling automation suite, including position and status of all operational machinery.

Alan Finlay, Salunda’s Chief Executive Officer said, “This is a significant step in the evolution of offshore safety equipment, and we are proud to be working with Intellilift to ensure that crews are as safe as they can be when working in Red Zones.”

He added, “The digital integration marks a step change in safety for the sector and by knowing where workers and equipment are, as well as having the data behind the movements accurately captured and logged, this trailblazing solution ensures that personnel working in safety critical areas can feel well protected during daily operations.”

Salunda’s Hawk Analytics platform, which enables users to scrutinize data, generate trends and display heatmaps showing where violations are clustered and around which machines, they are most common. Reports can then be used to coach crews and adapt working practices to bolster safety.

“The market is in urgent need of new technology, and we are witnessing a growing willingness among operators to disrupt markets…Our collaboration with Salunda exemplifies the potential of innovative companies to challenge the larger players in technology and transparency. The journey we’ve had together has been truly remarkable, and only time will reveal what lies ahead,” said Stig Trydal, CEO of Intellilift.

The project marks the second collaboration between the two organizations, having first joined forces in August 2024 to optimize safety and automation in well construction.

Salunda’s wearable technology and camera solutions wirelessly monitor hazardous working environments in real-time, tracking individuals and equipment to provide anonymised feedback that focuses on safe operations and minimizing risk.

Users of Crew Hawk, which has MET, IECEx and ATEX certification, can set up perimeters in the working environment around areas that pose the greatest risk to personnel. (Modified from World Oil)

