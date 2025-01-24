Tucber Park Cricket Club defeat Rose Hall Community Center B in BCB T20 2nd Division Competition

Kaieteur Sports- Play in the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) second division T20 cricket competition continued over the last weekend for teams in The New Amsterdam/ Canje areas.

Tucber Park Cricket Club defeated Rose Hall Community Center (RHCC) ‘B’ by 78 runs in their encounter played at The Rose Hall Community Centre (RHCC) Ground, East Canje Berbice.

Taking first strike Tucber Park posted 187-7 in their 20 overs. Skipper Zeynul Ramsammy led the way with 70. He was supported by Kevin Kisten and Abdul Ramsammy with 29 each while Leon Swamy contributed 17.

Bowling for RHCC ‘B’ R. Ramdehol picked up 3wickets, Sanjay Algoo snared two while N. Hall and R. Vankenie took one each.

In reply, RHCC were dismissed for 109 in 19 overs with Sanjay Algoo hitting 56.

Bowling for Tucber Park CC, left arm spinner Gilbert Griffith led the way with three wickets, there were two each for Carley Dejonge and Gavin Kisten, while Leon Swamy and Abdul Ramsammy picked up one each.

(Samuel Whyte)

