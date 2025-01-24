(Speed bumps delaying ambulance access during critical times – Edghill)

Latest update January 24th, 2025 6:10 AM
Jan 24, 2025 News
Kaieteur News-While speed bumps are used to suppress the ongoing challenges with speeding, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill said at times they impede emergency services response.
The public works minister was at the time speaking on Thursday during the handing over of traffic resources to the Guyana Police Force.
During his remarks, he reiterated that while speed bumps are often seen as a solution to curb speeding, he raised serious concerns about their unintended consequences for ambulances and emergency services. Edghill emphasised that speed bumps, while effective at slowing down traffic, can severely hinder the timely delivery of medical care, especially in life-or-death situations.
“I want all of you gather here… to think about your mother, grandmother or wife in an ambulance where two minutes to medical attention means a lot and the ambulance have to traverse the road with speed bumps, and that two minutes is lost on the road,” he said.
Edghill further reflected on the devastating impact of delayed emergency response.
“‘I am sorry’ is some of the most important words that should be said but nobody wants to hear it from a doctor,” he said. “So, while there is a big demand for speed bumps, it is not the answer. It might suppress speeding but it can also interfere with accessibility at a very crucial time where minutes makes a difference between life and death.”
As regards the continuous issues with speeding, Edghill stressed the need for a cultural shift in how road safety and traffic issues are approached in Guyana. He called for greater peer pressure to discourage reckless behaviour and emphasised the importance of personal responsibility, particularly when it comes to drunk driving.
