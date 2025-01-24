Latest update January 24th, 2025 6:10 AM

Sam, Fernandes outshine competition at GCF/Moo Milk National U12 chess tourney

Jan 24, 2025 Sports

Kaieteur Sports-The Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) Moo Milk sponsored 2025 National Rapid Under-12 tournament wrapped up with Abel Fernandez and Kataleya Sam being crowned champs, when the tournament ended this past Sunday at Oasis Terrace Room, Pegasus Hotel.

The seven round tournament was played under Open and Girls categories via the Swiss format.

Players were allotted 20 minutes plus five-second increments after the first move, making the competition more intense for the almost 60 participants.

Rookie Abel Fernandez emerged winner of the Under-12 Open Category after tallying 6 points, while 2nd place to 2024 Open U-12 winner Jeremy Cole (5.5 points), tied with 3rd place winner, Yan Wen Chen.

Meanwhile, defending girls champ Kataleya Sam easily retained her crown despite some tough competition, beating off the likes of Chelsea Harrison (5 points) 2nd place, while Rebha Latchman also tied on points for her third place.

Best U-10 player went to Aiden Tinnie, in the Open Category, Saura Ruplall  Best U-10 Girls players, Zidane Harmon Best U-8 and Isabella Loy in the Open and Girls categories respectively.

Action in the 2025 National Under-12 Chess tournament. (Sam, Fernandes outshine competition)

Medals were also presented to the second and third place winners in the U-10 and U-8 age categories, among winners.

The championship was played under the experienced eyes of Chief Arbiter, John Lee alongside chess pros, Jessica Callender, Kim Shing Chong, Ricardo Narine, Odit Rodrigues and others.

