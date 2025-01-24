Latest update January 24th, 2025 6:10 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Ramzan, Fraser pilot Demerara U15 to strong win over East Coast U17

Jan 24, 2025 Sports

 

Ramzan, Fraser pilot Demerara U15 to strong win over East Coast U17

Spinner Shahid Ramzan and speedster Patrice Fraser steered Demerara Under-15 team to a strong win over East Coast U17.  (Ramzan, Fraser pilot Demerara)

Kaieteur Sports-Demerara Under-15 stormed to a 48-run win over the East Coast Under-17 lads, thanks to brilliant spells from Shahid Ramzan and Patrice Fraser this past Sunday at the LBI Ground, East Coast Demerara.

Preparation for the upcoming Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Under-15 Inter-County 50-over tournament commenced with the reduced 40-overs per side affair.

Opening batsman Lomar Seecharran led with 29 with four fours. Support came from Makai Dowlin who chipped in with 23 while Joshua Bollers (22), Vinesh Kalpoo (20) and Ramzan (15) pushed Demerara to 152-8, despite some good bowling by the East Coast lads.

peedster Patrice Fraser

The duo of Narindra Isurdeen (2-10) off Rishi Seodat (2-12) starred for the East Coast, who were restricted to 104 all out inside 24 overs.

Damage was done by fast-bowler Fraser (3-15) and a returning Ramzan, who spun his way to 4-16; after both bowlers achieved triple wicket maidens during their spells.

Spinner Shahid Ramzan

Spirited knocks from Yannick Newton who top-scored with 26 after finding the ropes on five occasions and all-rounder Arun Gainda (20), tried but failed to negate the efforts of Ramzan and Fraser.

The second match is slated for this Sunday January 26 at LBI.

(Ramzan, Fraser pilot Demerara U15 to strong win over East Coast U17)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | January, 20th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

West Indies U19 Women secure first win, advance to Super Six with victory over Malaysia

West Indies U19 Women secure first win, advance to Super Six with...

Jan 24, 2025

SportsMax – The West Indies U19 Women’s team clinched their first win of the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, defeating hosts Malaysia by 53 runs to advance to the Super Six round. After a...
Read More
“We will have a similar approach”

“We will have a similar approach”

Jan 24, 2025

Sam, Fernandes outshine competition at GCF/Moo Milk National U12 chess tourney

Sam, Fernandes outshine competition at GCF/Moo...

Jan 24, 2025

Ramzan, Fraser pilot Demerara U15 to strong win over East Coast U17

Ramzan, Fraser pilot Demerara U15 to strong win...

Jan 24, 2025

Dave West Indian Imports gets Everest Cricket Club’s renovations off the mark

Dave West Indian Imports gets Everest Cricket...

Jan 24, 2025

Interim leadership agreed to dissolve GCF executive issues

Interim leadership agreed to dissolve GCF...

Jan 24, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]