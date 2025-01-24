Ramzan, Fraser pilot Demerara U15 to strong win over East Coast U17

Kaieteur Sports-Demerara Under-15 stormed to a 48-run win over the East Coast Under-17 lads, thanks to brilliant spells from Shahid Ramzan and Patrice Fraser this past Sunday at the LBI Ground, East Coast Demerara.

Preparation for the upcoming Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Under-15 Inter-County 50-over tournament commenced with the reduced 40-overs per side affair.

Opening batsman Lomar Seecharran led with 29 with four fours. Support came from Makai Dowlin who chipped in with 23 while Joshua Bollers (22), Vinesh Kalpoo (20) and Ramzan (15) pushed Demerara to 152-8, despite some good bowling by the East Coast lads.

The duo of Narindra Isurdeen (2-10) off Rishi Seodat (2-12) starred for the East Coast, who were restricted to 104 all out inside 24 overs.

Damage was done by fast-bowler Fraser (3-15) and a returning Ramzan, who spun his way to 4-16; after both bowlers achieved triple wicket maidens during their spells.

Spirited knocks from Yannick Newton who top-scored with 26 after finding the ropes on five occasions and all-rounder Arun Gainda (20), tried but failed to negate the efforts of Ramzan and Fraser.

The second match is slated for this Sunday January 26 at LBI.

