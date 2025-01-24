PSC supports GECOM’s position on biometrics

Kaieteur News- The Private Sector Commission (PSC) has thrown its support behind the decision made by Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh to rule out the use biometrics at this year’s General and Regional elections.

The political opposition has been calling for the implementation of biometrics at this year’s elections.

Kaieteur News had reported that in making her determination, Justice Singh considered a number of factors that would need to be in place before introducing biometrics; these include public consultation on the use of the system as well as training of GECOM staff on the use of the biometric equipment.

In a statement, the Commission said, “The Private Sector Commission is in support of the position taken by the Chair of GECOM. The Private Sector Commission wishes to point out that there is no constitutional nor legal requirement for the introduction of biometric fingerprinting identification at the place of poll.”

The PSA pointed out that biometric fingerprinting is presently only legally required at the time of registration. It was explained that this process is conducted with representatives from each political party present to verify voter identity and, on completion of the process, the scanned manual fingerprints are transformed into digital images and stored in a secured database which is subsequently checked internationally for crossmatching to ensure against duplication.

Additionally, the PSC stressed that the voting process is highly secured and well protected at the place of poll.

“It is impossible at each polling place for anyone to vote more than once, or for one individual to cast a vote on behalf of another as each polling station is staffed by officials from the various contesting political parties, as well as with both local and international observers, who are present to ensure the accuracy and transparency of the voting process,” it was noted.

PSC stressed that every step of the process is transparent, and even allows for the process to stop and a verification process to be conducted if there is any doubt. The Commission noted that the process does not continue until everyone is satisfied.

Further, the PSC concluded that it is convinced that, for the reasons set out above, the current use of biometrics at the point of registration is perfectly acceptable for verifying voter identity in the 2025 elections.

Notably, PSC has served as an Accredited Observer of the country’s General and Regional Elections. In anticipation of the 2025 General and Regional Elections PSC said it is engaging with all of the key stakeholders, including GECOM, the international Diplomatic Community and the established political parties contesting the elections.

