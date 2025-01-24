Interim leadership agreed to dissolve GCF executive issues

Kaieteur Sports- In a significant development for the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF), ongoing internal and executive issues have been dissolved, paving the way for renewed focus on the growth and development of cycling in the nation.

This positive outcome follows a critical membership meeting orchestrated by Godfrey Munroe, President of the Olympic Association of Guyana, aimed at addressing governance and leadership issues that had hindered the federation’s operations.

Last Saturday, representatives from several clubs including; KARCC Continental, KFC Evolution, Carlton Wheelers, Flying Ace, Flying Stars, We Stand United, Team Coco, Team Alanis, and Team Trojan gathered to deliberate on the pressing matters affecting the organisation. The meeting served as a platform for open dialogue, which allowed stakeholders to voice concerns, and collaboratively seek solutions to challenges that had been impacting the proper functioning of the federation.

Discussions were intense, with flaring tempers and candid exchanges underscoring the urgency of the situation. However, through constructive engagement, the meeting culminated in a mutual agreement that satisfied both the federation and its executive body. A unanimous vote was cast to adopt measures designed to restore stability and chart a clear path forward.

One of the key outcomes of the meeting was the establishment of an interim leadership team. This decision reflects the collective recognition of the need for a temporary governing body to navigate the federation through its current challenges and ensure continuity in its operations. The interim leadership is tasked with fostering unity, rebuilding trust among stakeholders, and laying the groundwork for long-term stability.

While the meeting addressed several critical issues, the overarching agreement on how the federation will operate moving forward marks a significant agreement. This resolution not only alleviates internal strife but also sets the stage for the GCF to refocus its energies on advancing the sport of cycling in Guyana.

