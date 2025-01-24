Dave West Indian Imports gets Everest Cricket Club’s renovations off the mark

Kaieteur Sports-Popular Philanthropist and ardent cricket supporter, Dave Narine, of Dave West Indian Imports (USA), on Wednesday January 22 launched Everest Cricket Club’s pavilion and hall rehabilitation fund with a first donation of five hundred thousand dollars (GYD500,000).

Receiving the cheque on behalf of Everest, in the club’s pavilion, was National Player, Richie Looknauth. The launch of the Renovation Fund precedes a massive Bingo which will be held on Saturday January 25 on the grounds of the club.

The project is integral to the programmes of the club which contribute to the development and overall wellbeing of its members. Some programmes include Everest’s Annual Youth Cricket Camp, Yoga and Karate classes and seminars for management and mental strength.

The project has a twenty million dollars cost and will begin in the first quarter of 2025.

Speaking to the Contribution Dave Narine said that this is an initial contribution to kick start the project and that he will make a further contribution. He said that Everest Cricket Club has been leading the nation in terms of the provision of sporting facilities of exceptional high standards. Congratulating and commending the club, the Guyanese businessman added that the executive and members of the Club have been working hard to meet the high expectations of a modern nation. He encourages others to come aboard the project that will contribute to talent development as Guyana prepares to compete at the Olympics in the sport of cricket.

Dave’s West Indian Imports is the proud sponsor of an annual rival match between Albion Community Centre Cricket Club and Everest Cricket Club and was once the title sponsor for the Guyana Cricket Board’s under-15 Inter-County tournament. Thanks to Dave’s West Indian Imports many of the finest Guyanese and West Indian products are available in Queen’s New York, Maryland and New Hampshire in the United States of America.

(Dave West Indian Imports gets Everest Cricket Club’s renovations off the mark)