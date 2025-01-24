APNU and AFC sign MoU to explore pre-election alliance for 2025

Kaieteur News- The A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and the Alliance For Change (AFC) formalised a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), outlining the first and second phase of their joint working arrangements ahead of the 2025 General and Regional Elections in Guyana.

Leader of the AFC, Nigel Hughes during the party’s press conference earlier this week had announced that the APNU and the AFC on Tuesday signed the MoU to explore the possibility of coalescing ahead of the 2025 Elections.

The MoU issued on Thursday, explains that Phase One aims to explore the possibility of a pre-election political alliance between the two parties. “The objective is to identify shared principles, a political platform, goals, and terms for collaboration in the interest of achieving the mutual political goal of successfully contesting the General and Regional Elections, which are constitutionally due in Guyana, in 2025,” the document states.

This collaboration represents the first phase of a potential two-phase approach to the upcoming elections. Phase Two will focus on developing the necessary arrangements, institutions, and mechanisms to govern effectively and efficiently as a unified entity post-election. However, the MoU stipulates that if no agreement is reached by March 31, 2025, to proceed as a coalition, the agreement will end, and no coalition will be formed.

In Phase One, both parties have agreed to collaborate on a common Campaign Political Platform (CPP). If they reach consensus on the CPP, Phase Two will address the coalition’s governance structure (CGS) and electoral strategy. The MoU outlines several key priorities for pre-election agreements, including the creation of a comprehensive political work program, coordinated public relations and communication efforts, and an integrated fieldwork approach. The MoU states, “This development is to achieve greater integrated coverage and focus on an agreed message and narrative and approach to fieldwork.”

The MoU also emphasises the establishment of a “High-Level National Campaign Management Team” to oversee the political work program, including addressing budgetary matters. A unified approach to Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) issues is also a priority, with mandatory interactions between opposition commissioners and the participating parties.

Regarding post-election agreements, the MoU outlines that the two parties must agree on policy priorities, a timeline for national development, and a clear government structure to guide the creation and communication of policies and programs. The document further stipulates that to support their collaboration on a common political platform, the parties must immediately address several organisational matters, including agreeing on a joint campaign budget. The budget is to be allocated in three equal instalments, with each party designating an accounting officer to handle reporting and coordination with donors. Importantly, the MoU includes a “sunset clause,” specifying that these arrangements will expire if Phase Two is not agreed upon by the stipulated deadline.

