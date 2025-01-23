Thaddeus Lovell is the latest to benefit from Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Kaieteur Sports-Twenty-year old allrounder, Thaddeus Lovell, the latest selectee on the Guyana Senior Cricket Team for the 2025 Regional Tournament, benefited from one pair of cricket shoes, compliments of this joint initiative between Anil Beharry of Guyana and Kishan Das of the USA. The former Leonora Secondary School student, represented his country at the Under15 and 17 levels. Lovell is a member of the famous Georgetown Cricket Club, the home of outstanding cricketers such as Ramnaresh Sarwan, the current chairman of selectors of the Guyana Cricket Board and Carl Hooper.

Young Lovell was delighted on his selection and was very thankful for the token. We take this opportunity to wish the hard-hitting right-handed batsman and right arm fast bowler, good luck in his future. This project is pleased to be part of the development of young cricketers in Guyana. Our aim is to keep them off the streets and get them actively involved in sports, cricket in particular.

To date, ninety-three young players, male and female, from all three counties of Guyana have benefited directly from cash, seven gear bags, two trophies, four arm guards, thirty-three bats, four boxes, six helmets, thirty-five pairs of cricket shoes, twenty-one pairs of batting pads, twenty-four thigh pads, one bat grip, thirty-seven pairs of batting gloves, one pair of wicketkeeping pads and three pairs of wicketkeeping gloves. Many others benefited indirectly.

In addition, several clubs and other players have benefited from various donations.

Cricket related items, used or new, are distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders also assist to identify same. Progressive and well managed cricket clubs with a youth programme, will also benefit.

Anyone interested to contribute can contact Anil Beharry on 623 6875 or Kishan Das on 1 718 664 0896.

