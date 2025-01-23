Sophia man wanted for raping child

Kaieteur News- The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Tuesday issued a wanted bulletin for a man accused of raping a child under the age of 16.

The wanted man has been identified as Ewart George. Police reported that his last known address is at Lot 712 ‘C’ Field Sophia, Georgetown. If seen or anyone has information about the whereabouts of George, make contact with police on 225-6940, 225-6978, 225-8196, or the nearest police station.

