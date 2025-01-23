Latest update January 23rd, 2025 7:40 AM

Six-year-old shot in head recovering slowly

Jan 23, 2025 News

…as one suspect freed, other further remanded

Kaieteur News- Six-year-old Jeremiah Gustave, who is recovering from a gunshot wound to his head, was once again admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for emergency surgery.

Six-year-old Jeremiah Gustave shot to head

This update was shared by his mother, Keisha Gustave during a court hearing concerning one of the suspects in the case, Odel Garnette, at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. During the hearing, Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty asked for an update on the child’s condition. According to Keisha, Jeremiah was admitted to the hospital on New Year’s Day for the surgery and was discharged ten days later. However, she mentioned that his recovery has been slow.

In relation to Garnette, prosecution revealed that partial disclosure had been made, and they requested a further hearing on January 24, 2025, at which video footage of the incident will be presented. As a result, Garnette, who is charged with the attempted murder of Jeremiah, was remanded into police custody.

After the court hearing, speaking with Kaieteur News, Keisha explained Jeremiah’s condition. “ The VP (ventriculoperitoneal) shunt (a small plastic tube that helps drain extra cerebrospinal fluid from the brain)  that they put in him was showing, so he had to do another surgery.” She shared that although her son shows slight movements in his toes and head, he remains unable to speak.

Keisha also revealed the financial strain the family is experiencing due to the ongoing medical treatment. “You have to catch a taxi because everywhere he has to go, you have to catch a taxi. Everything is money, every minute you have to go and buy things for him,” she said.

Freed: Marlon Wilburg

With Jeremiah’s birthday approaching on January 29, Keisha noted that her son is still out of the school system and currently undergoing therapy.

Garnette, also known as “Crab,” and another suspect Marlon Wilburg, also known as ‘Mice Man are accused of shooting Jeremiah in the head on July 9, 2024, at Charles Street, Charlestown, Georgetown.

It was reported that in October 2024, the case against Wilburg was withdrawn.  During that hearing, police prosecutor informed the court that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had instructed the case be dropped, though no reason was provided. As a result, Wilburg, who had been remanded to prison on July 29, 2024, was released. Reports indicate that Jeremiah, a student at Smith’s Memorial Primary School, was sitting at his mother’s food stall when an altercation escalated, resulting in the shooting. He was quickly transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he has undergone multiple surgeries.

Further remanded: Odel Garnette



