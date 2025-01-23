Seven construction firms shortlisted for New Christiansburg Multilateral School project

Kaieteur News- Seven construction companies from both local and overseas are now vying for the contract to construct the New Christiansburg Multilateral School in Region 10.

The project being undertaken by the Ministry of Education is being funded through a World Bank loan. The Education Ministry in December 2024 had issued a tender requesting bids for the project.

The seven that submitted their technical and financial proposals to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) recently are: Gurdev Mahadeo Contracting Services, Shandong High-Speed Dejian Group Limited (China), Nabi Construction Inc., R. Bassoo & Sons Construction Company, BK International Inc., Sheriff Construction Inc., and Powerchina Jiangxi Electric Power Construction Company Limited (China).

In January 2024, the ministry had issued an initial tender titled ‘invitation for prequalification’ for the project which is different from the recent ‘request for bids’.

It should be noted that an invitation for prequalification is used to initially assess potential bidders to determine if they meet basic qualification to participate in the bidding process, while request for bids deals with the qualified bidders submitting detailed proposals for the project.

In its tender document, the ministry stated that Guyana had received financing from the World Bank toward the cost of the ‘Guyana Strengthening Human Capital through Education Project.’ The agency intends to apply part of the proceeds toward payments under the contract for the ‘Construction of the New Christianburg Multilateral School.’

This publication had reported that the plans to build a new school for the Christianburg students were made in October 2023 when Minister of Education Priya Manickchand visited Linden. The minister revealed the plans after a parent raised concerns about the current structure housing the secondary school. This newspaper learnt that the current structure – the Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School will be reconstructed and named the New Christianburg Multilateral.

Back in August 2023, the government had signed a US$44 million loan agreement with the World Bank.

The project focuses on the expansion of access to quality education at the secondary level and improving technical and vocational training (TVET). The project will also support the piloting and national rollout of a new curriculum for Grades Seven to Nine and finance textbooks for Grades Seven to Eleven.

It will also see the development of a new TVET sector policy for 2022-2030 and improve the delivery of TVET at secondary and post-secondary institutions. Two other secondary schools have been built through funding by the World Bank. Those schools are the Good Hope Secondary School and the Westminster Secondary School. At her ministry’s end-of-year press conference, Minister Manickchand mentioned that in Region 10, the ministry is building a secondary school at Wairuni, while the Hururu School was recently completed.

