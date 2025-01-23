Saints Hockey Club shines at VHC Int’l Indoor Tourney in Trinidad

Kaieteur Sports-For the third year in succession Saints Hockey Club (SHC) traveled to Trinidad & Tobago to compete in the Ventures Hockey Club International Indoor Tournament, from January 9-12, 2025. Having competed for the first time on foreign soil in 2024, the SHC women’s team, which included six teenagers, showed remarkable improvement.

Despite losing their first match to TT Police Service 1-3, the Saints women dominated the second half but were unable to convert their opportunities. They bounced back in their next match to put away UWI Lions 3-0, but their most notable performance was against the tournament’s eventual winners, Paragon in their final group match.

The Saints women played phenomenal, fast paced hockey against a side littered with senior national players, losing by the narrowest of margins 1-2. St. Stanislaus College forth former Makaylah Poole was SHC’s outstanding performer scoring four of her team’s five goals.

It was the Saints men; however, who were the-talk–of-the-tournament, after they topped their group on goal difference with wins against UWI Lions 7-0, Fatima 4-1 & TT Defence Force 4-1. Their only group stage loss come at the hands of Malvern 0-1. The Saints men then defeated TT Police Service 4-3 in the Semifinal to set up a rematch with TT Defence Force (TTDF) in the final.

Things seemed to be going their way in the first match of the early exchanges, with the SHC defence standing firm against the high energy attacks of TTDF. The difference this time was that the SHC counter attacks and penalty corners they created were smothered by the TTDF goalkeeper as the first half ended 0-0.

SHC had numerous goal scoring opportunities in the second half, but time and time again the TTDF Goalkeeper was up to the challenge. Near the end of the second half a bit of individual brilliance by the TTDF forward Caleb Guiseppi slipped the ball under the SHC advancing goalkeeper to take the 1-0 lead, which they would hold till the end. SHC’s Baraka Garnett was the club’s top scorer with 5 goals and Oshazay Savory received the best defender award of the tournament.

Meanwhile, in an invited comment head coach of SHC Robert Fernandes said, “I thought the women showed remarkable improvement compared to last year, they were competitive in every match despite being the youngest team here, all credit goes to their coach Tivesarid Garnett, who is proving to be one of the most outstanding young coaches in Guyana. The boys displayed exceptional discipline in defence and it reflected in the stats, aside from the semifinal match, they conceded less than a goal a match throughout the tournament. With that type of defence they’ll be competitive in every match as they showed. I was disappointed that we didn’t convert our opportunities in the final because we did create enough to win. We will have to regroup and work on our finishing for next year, but all in all both teams showed improvement over last year’s performance.”

