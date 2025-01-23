Latest update January 23rd, 2025 7:40 AM

New standard for service at community health centres and schools coming

Jan 23, 2025

Kaieteur News-President Dr. Irfaan Ali said that a new minimum standard for quality of service at community health centres and schools has been agreed upon and will soon be implemented nationwide.

President Irfaan Ali and some of his other ministers during the meeting with the regional officials

 

He made the announcement following discussions with Regional Executive Officers, Regional Health Officers and Regional Education Officers from the respective Administrative Regions at the Office of the President on Tuesday. “What we really sought to achieve today was finding the formula that will fix existing issues, inefficiencies in the system, whether it’s the small issues like washroom sanitation, the issues within health centres, health outposts, schools, or whether there were structural issues,” Ali is quoted in an Office of the President press release as saying.

He said the idea is to ease the bureaucratic burden on ordinary Guyanese by amplifying the Government’s response. This would be translated into more proactive measures, greater service, and more flexibility in delivery. An example is allowing patients to have refills for three months instead of one month.

The President also noted that his vision for systemic changes is to make service delivery more people-centred and people-oriented. He asserted that part of the vision is to reduce the cost of accessing Government services. Following the discussions, all programme heads were given clear mandates on the tasks ahead for implementing the new strategies.  Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and Public Service, Dr. Ashni Singh and several other ministers of the Government also attended the day-long event.

