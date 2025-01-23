National B/Ball team departs for Suriname today

-Stanton Rose Jr to captain team at ‘Nations Cup’

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports- The Guyana senior national basketball team departed for Paramaribo, Suriname, today to compete in the highly anticipated Nation’s Cup basketball tournament which will see the Guyanese ballers facing off against Suriname and Grenada at the Ismay Van Wilgen Sports Hall.

The team, led by Head Coach Adrian Hooper and Assistant Coach Marlon Rodrigues, will be captained by the exceptional point guard Stanton Rose Jr., who has etched his name in Guyana’s basketball history.

Rose, a standout player for the Kwakwani Untouchables, famously guided Guyana to their first-ever Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) Championship title in 2018, where his leadership on the court and ability to rise in clutch moments were pivotal in that historic conquest, which, coincidentally, also took place in Suriname.

This year’s roster reflects a blend of seasoned talent and promising newcomers. Joining Rose are Domair Gladstone (Kwakwani Untouchables), Orlan Glasgow and Harold Adams (Royals), Travis Belgrave and Zian Gray (Eagles), Nikkoloi Smith (Ravens), Denzil Ross (Eagles), Shane Webster and Oquacey Shortt (Colts), Jermaine Slater (Kobras), and Kimol Grimmond (Kwakwani Untouchables).

Ross and Grimmond will make their senior national team debuts, having previously represented Guyana at the youth level.

Coach Hooper acknowledged the challenges of preparing the team within a limited timeframe, particularly due to some players’ commitments outside the jurisdiction.

Tuesday marked the first and only full-squad scrimmage, but Hooper expressed satisfaction with the team’s chemistry and intensity during the session.

“Despite the short time we’ve had to work together, I’m confident that this squad is capable of winning the tournament. The players showed tremendous potential during our scrimmage, and I know they’ll elevate their game when the competition starts,” Hooper remarked.

The team’s first test will come on Friday evening against the host nation, Suriname.

Hooper is eagerly anticipating the challenge and believes his players are ready to rise to the occasion.

“We understand the stakes and the environment we’re stepping into, but this group has the skill, determination, and unity to get the job done,” he said.

Guyana Basketball Federation (GBF) President Michael Singh extended his best wishes to the team, emphasizing that their participation in the Nation’s Cup is part of a broader strategy for 2025.

“This tournament is a stepping stone as we prepare for the CBC Championship. There’s much more to come, and I’m confident in this team’s ability to represent Guyana with pride and determination,” Singh stated.

