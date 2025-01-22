Latest update January 22nd, 2025 3:40 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Vendor charged with firearm possession tells court he was disarming robber

Jan 22, 2025 News

Kaieteur News- A 31-year-old vendor was placed on $150,000 bail on Tuesday when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer an illegal possession of a firearm charge.

Darwin Bennons, a resident of Meadowbrook Housing Scheme, was accused of possessing a Sig Sauer P365 9mm pistol on the Guyhoc Access Road, Georgetown, without a valid firearm license.

Bennons, appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty who read the charge to him. He pleaded not guilty and told the court that he was disarming a man who attempted to rob him at the time of this arrest.

Vendor charged with firearm possession tells court he was disarming robber

Darwin Bennons (Vendor charged)

Police said that at around 23:00hrs on Saturday, police officers on mobile patrol received information that led them to the Tucville area, between Perry and Saman Streets.

There, the officers heard two loud explosions, which sounded like gunshots, and saw three men running east along the street. The police reportedly pursued the men and apprehended Bennons, who was found with a Sig Sauer 9mm pistol in his right hand. The firearm was seized, and the magazine was ejected, revealing that it was empty.

Bennons was asked if he possessed a firearm license, to which he responded “no.” He was then arrested and cautioned. Police also arrested another man, Ronald Gilbert, at the scene. A search of their homes did not uncover any illegal items. The men were taken to the East La Penitence Police Station along with the suspected firearm, which was dusted for fingerprints, but none were found.

Meanwhile, in court, the vendor’s attorney, Dominic Bess requested reasonable bail for his client, emphasizing that Bennons had no prior convictions. Bess explained that Bennons had been trying to protect himself when he disarmed the man, identified as Simon Ifill, who was attempting to rob him.

According to Bess, “My client informed me that on Saturday he was in the Tucville area when a Simon Ifill attempted to rob him of his gold chain. Ifill discharged two rounds in his direction and during a scuffle he would have disarmed Ifill of the said firearm and almost immediately after disarming Mr. Ifill, the police was in the area and he handed over the said firearm.”

Bess further noted that Bennons was an easy target for the robbery due to limited mobility in his left arm.

However, the prosecution objected to bail, citing Bennons’ prior charge for a similar offense. The prosecution also highlighted the seriousness of the crime.

After hearing both sides, Magistrate McGusty granted Bennons $150,000 bail noting that Bennons did not flee when the police arrived and voluntarily handed over the firearm.

Additionally, Bennons was ordered to report to the East La Penitence Police Station as a condition of his bail. He is scheduled to return to court on February 12 for further reports.

(Vendor charged with firearm possession tells court he was disarming robber)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | January, 20th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

COME MAKE YOUR CASE: CWI president Shallow urges BCA, GCB to use special meeting to voice concerns as decision on governance reform inevitable

COME MAKE YOUR CASE: CWI president Shallow urges BCA, GCB to use...

Jan 22, 2025

SportsMax – Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Dr. Kishore Shallow has emphasized that a special meeting scheduled for next month represents a critical opportunity for the Barbados Cricket...
Read More
CANOC President calls for Caribbean boxing officials to ‘take action’

CANOC President calls for Caribbean boxing...

Jan 22, 2025

New West Cricket Club of Canada to tour Guyana for three matches

New West Cricket Club of Canada to tour Guyana...

Jan 22, 2025

Chung cops Gold as National Indoor Recurve Archery Open 

Chung cops Gold as National Indoor Recurve...

Jan 22, 2025

Guyana Junior hockey teams to contest PAHF Jr Challenge in Barbados

Guyana Junior hockey teams to contest PAHF Jr...

Jan 22, 2025

Play in the BCB/Dr Amarnauth Dukhi U15 One-Day two innings Inter club competition continues

Play in the BCB/Dr Amarnauth Dukhi U15 One-Day...

Jan 22, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]