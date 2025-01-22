Teen remanded for stealing cattle and horse

Kaieteur News- A 19-year-old mechanic from Aranaputa Valley, North Rupununi, was remanded to prison, on Tuesday, after being charged with stealing cattle and a horse.

The accused, Felix Marks, also known as ‘Chubby’, was arrested on January 18, 2025, and charged with six counts of larceny of cattle and one count of larceny of a horse. He appeared at the Lethem Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Omadatt Chandan, who read the charges to him.

Marks was not required to enter a plea and was remanded to prison.

The case has been adjourned to March 11, 2025, for a report.

(Teen remanded for stealing cattle and horse)