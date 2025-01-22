Latest update January 22nd, 2025 3:40 AM
Jan 22, 2025 News
Kaieteur News- A 19-year-old mechanic from Aranaputa Valley, North Rupununi, was remanded to prison, on Tuesday, after being charged with stealing cattle and a horse.
The accused, Felix Marks, also known as ‘Chubby’, was arrested on January 18, 2025, and charged with six counts of larceny of cattle and one count of larceny of a horse. He appeared at the Lethem Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Omadatt Chandan, who read the charges to him.
Marks was not required to enter a plea and was remanded to prison.
The case has been adjourned to March 11, 2025, for a report.
(Teen remanded for stealing cattle and horse)
Jan 22, 2025SportsMax – Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Dr. Kishore Shallow has emphasized that a special meeting scheduled for next month represents a critical opportunity for the Barbados Cricket...
Jan 22, 2025
Jan 22, 2025
Jan 22, 2025
Jan 22, 2025
Jan 22, 2025
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- The government’s decision to go ahead with the universal healthcare voucher scheme is... more
Antiguan Barbudan Ambassador to the United States, Sir Ronald Sanders By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- The upcoming election... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]