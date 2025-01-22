Savory named Guyana Harpy Eagles ahead of CWI Regional 4-Day Championships

Kaieteur sports – Wicket-keeper batsman Kemol Savory was named new Guyana Harpy Eagles 4-Day captain as official Guyana Harpy Eagles squad for the 2025 edition of the Cricket West Indies Four-Day Regional Championship was announced.

The 13-member team will be captained by Savory and promises an exciting mixture of experience and youth as they’ll aim to defend their CWI Regional four-day tittle.

Supporting Savory will be Matthew Nandu as vice-captain with seasoned campaigners such as Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Veerasammy Permaul bringing valuable experience.

Meanwhile, rising stars like Junior Sinclair, Isai Thorne and Thaddeus Lovell will add fresh talent and energy to the line-up.

In addition the GCB has named five standby players.

Standby Players: Sachin Singh, Rampertab Ramnauth, Zeynul Ramsammy, Jonathan van Lange, Gulcharran Chulai, Sylus Tyndall and Riyad Latif.

The Squad will be under the watchful eye of Head Coach Ryan Hercules and includes his deputy Garvin Nedd, manager Albert Clements, Physiotherapist Marvin Scott and Strength and Conditioning coach Jaryl Moore.

The GCB extends its best wishes to the squad, coaches and support staff ahead of the all-important tournament.

Defending champions Harpy Eagles will bowl off their campaign against the Barbados Pride on January 29 at Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

Guyana Harpy Eagles 2025 Four-Day Squad: Kemol Savory (Captain), Matthew Nandu (Vice-Captain), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymond Perez, Kevlon Anderson, Ronaldo Ali Mohamed, Junior Sinclair, Veerasammy Permaul, Antony Adams, Nial Smith, Isai Thorne, Richie Looknauth and Thaddeus Lovell.