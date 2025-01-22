Play in the BCB/Dr Amarnauth Dukhi U15 One-Day two innings Inter club competition continues

By Samuel Whyte

Kaieteur sports – Rain had a major say in scheduled matches of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) Dr Amarnauth Dukhi inter club U15 one day two innings cricket competition in Berbice.

Results of some matches played showed that Albion CCC won on first innings against Rose Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTYSC) and Port Mourant CC.

Albion Community Centre (ACC) won on first innings against Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTYSC) ‘A’ in the top of the table encounter.

In the game which was played at the Port Mourant Community Centre Ground, Albion batted first and was bowled out for 146 in 34.4 overs with Nathaniel Ramsammy 61, Said Jumratty 36 and Rovin Lalbehari 16.

Bowling for RHTYSC U15 A’, Dinesh Singh picked up four wickets, Balraj Narine took three while Rafel Mckenzie chipped in with one.

In Reply RHTYSC U15 were bundled out for 66 in 20.1 overs.

Bowling for Albion CC, Nathaniel Ramsammy took four wickets, Rovin Lalbehari snared 3 while Yuvraj Goberdhan took one.

There was no play in the second Innings due to heavy rainfall. Albion was awarded first innings points.

Results of another game saw Albion CC winning first innings against Port Mourant in the rain affected game which was played at the Port Mourant ground.

Port Mourant CC batted first and were dismissed for 123 in 38.1 overs with Asgarally Nabbie scoring 41.

Leading the bowling for ACCC, Rajesh Singh was the main wrecker with 5 for 15. There was one wicket each for Rovin Lalbehari and Yuvraj Goberdhan.

Albion CC were on 133 for 4 in 27 overs when rain stopped Play with Rajesh Singh unbeaten on 32, Rovin Lalbehari not out on 25, while Sahid Gajnabi scored 18 and Daniel Johnson 16.

Bowling For Port Mourant Akash Agagoo had two wickets while Sumit Samaroo took one.

Albion were awarded first innings points.

In another game, RHTYSC “B’ lost to Kennard Memorial CC(KMCC) on first innings. RHTYSC ‘B’ first batted first and were bowled out for 80.

Bowling for KMCC G. Latchman was the destroyer with 6-18 while there were two wickets each for L Razack and S. Ragnauth.

In reply, KMCC declared their innings at 81-9 with S Ragnauth returning to make 28.

Bowling for RHTYSC, Lacruse picked up three wickets, while there were two apiece for Y.

Darvesh and P. Jerry.

RHYSC’ B” in their second innings trying to make a match of the game, declared at 83 for 8.

Bowling for KMCC Latchman and H. Rampersaud picked up three wickets each while S. Ragnauth took two.

KMCC in their second innings needing 83 for victory were 50 for 7 when time ran out with S. Ragnauth leading the fight on 29 not out.